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A new anti-record: due to air raid alerts, shopping malls were not operating for more than 20% of working hours in August

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

The share of air raid alert duration during shopping malls’ working hours reached 21.8% in August, exceeding the July record. Sirens sounded most frequently in Donetsk and Sumy regions.

A new anti-record: due to air raid alerts, shopping malls were not operating for more than 20% of working hours in August

The share of air-raid alert duration during shopping mall operating hours in August surpassed last month’s record and reached 21.8%. This was reported by the Ukrainian Council of Shopping Centers (UCSC), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that a year ago this figure was 9.4%, and a month ago—20.1%. At the same time, compared with July, all monitored indicators increased: the number of alerts, the number of alerts during shopping mall operating hours, the duration of alerts, and the duration of alerts during shopping mall operating hours.

The top five regions where air-raid alerts sounded most frequently during the 10:00–21:00 time interval generally remained unchanged. Based on the results of August, it is as follows: Donetsk region (82.0%), Sumy region (76.4%), Zaporizhzhia region (71.4%), Kharkiv region (60.3%), Chernihiv region (40.1%). Kyiv and Kyiv region experienced the largest increase in the indicators during the month

- the statement reads.

It is indicated that, on average across Ukraine, the forced downtime of shopping centers due to air-raid alerts reached 166.8 working days since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, including 6.4 working days in August 2026.

Reminder

In Ukraine, the systems for warning about an existing threat will be updated, and two levels for designating a specific threat—yellow and red—will be introduced. In addition, clearer geographical differentiation of alerts will be developed.

Prolonged air raid alerts: the government is preparing new rules for transport, businesses, and curfew hours31.08.26, 16:11 • 26680 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Economy
Air raid alert
War in Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
Kyiv