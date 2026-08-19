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A motorcycle patrol has started operating in Vinnytsia; the number of crews will be increased

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

A motorcycle patrol has begun operating in Vinnytsia to ensure faster response times and road safety. Currently, 88 motorcycle patrol officers serve in Ukraine.

A motorcycle patrol has started operating in Vinnytsia; the number of crews will be increased

As of today, a motorcycle patrol has begun operating in Vinnytsia, Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksii Biloshytskyi reported, according to UNN

"The motorcycle patrol in Vinnytsia starts today. This is another step toward strengthening our mobility and efficiency so that we can respond to calls more quickly and ensure safety on the city's roads more effectively," Biloshytskyi wrote. 

In Ukraine, 50 new traffic violation camera systems will become operational on August 2018.08.26, 20:31 • 10619 views

He noted that, as of today, 88 motorcycle patrol officers are already serving in the Rivne, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Volyn and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as in Kyiv and Izmail.

Biloshytskyi also announced an expansion of the motorcycle patrols. 

To remind you 

In Ukraine, the season for bicycle, motorcycle and mounted patrols has begun. Such units are once again patrolling the streets of Kyiv and other cities. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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Oleksiy Biloshytskyi
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