A motorcycle patrol has started operating in Vinnytsia; the number of crews will be increased

As of today, a motorcycle patrol has begun operating in Vinnytsia, Head of the Patrol Police Department Oleksii Biloshytskyi reported, according to UNN.

"The motorcycle patrol in Vinnytsia starts today. This is another step toward strengthening our mobility and efficiency so that we can respond to calls more quickly and ensure safety on the city's roads more effectively," Biloshytskyi wrote.

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He noted that, as of today, 88 motorcycle patrol officers are already serving in the Rivne, Lviv, Chernivtsi, Odesa, Mykolaiv, Poltava, Volyn and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as in Kyiv and Izmail.

Biloshytskyi also announced an expansion of the motorcycle patrols.

To remind you

In Ukraine, the season for bicycle, motorcycle and mounted patrols has begun. Such units are once again patrolling the streets of Kyiv and other cities.