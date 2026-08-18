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In Ukraine, 50 new traffic violation camera systems will become operational on August 20

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10275 views

The Patrol Police announced the launch of 50 new automated traffic violation camera systems starting August 20, 2026, bringing the total number to 426. The systems will be installed in Rivne, Zhytomyr, Smila, Chernivtsi, and other regions.

In Ukraine, 50 new traffic violation camera systems will become operational on August 20

50 new systems for automatically recording traffic violations will become operational on Ukraine's roads. This was reported by Patrol Police Chief Oleksii Biloshytskyi, according to UNN.

Starting August 20, 2026, 50 new systems for automatically recording traffic violations will become operational on Ukraine's roads (bringing the total number of systems to 426) 

- Biloshytskyi reported.

Locations of the new systems

Rivne:

📍26 Mlynivska Street (in the direction of Knyaz Volodymyr Street);

📍6 Kyivska Street (in the direction of Klyma Savura Street);

📍364 Soborna Street (in the direction of Kotsiubynskoho Street);

📍5 Zakhysnykiv Mariupolia Street (in the direction of Kyivska Street);

📍2 Romana Shukhevycha Street (in the direction of Bohoiavlenska Street);

📍10 Kulyka i Hudacheka Street (in the direction of Mlynivska Street);

📍the intersection of Soborna Street, Viacheslava Chornovola Street, and Mitskevycha Street (in the direction of Chopin Street).

Zhytomyr:

📍21 Pokrovska Street;

📍148-A Pokrovska Street;

📍187 Pokrovska Street;

📍the intersection of Nezalezhnosti Avenue and Otamaniv Sokolovskykh Street;

📍103 Chudnivska Street.

Smila:

📍the intersection of Nezalezhnosti Street and Olesia Honchara Street;

📍the intersection of Heroiv Kholodnoiartsiv Street and Oleksiia Tsybka Lane.

Chernivtsi:

📍6 Sichovykh Striltsiv Street;

📍3 Khotynska Street.

Mykolaiv:

📍the intersection of Marka Kropyvnytskoho Street and Inzhenerna Street.

Stryi:

📍the intersection of Shevchenka Street and Olesnytskoho Street.

Kyiv region:

📍80 km+444 of the N-01 highway (in the direction of the village of Leonivka); 

📍79 km+010 of the N-01 highway (in the direction of the village of Leonivka); 

📍27 km+784 of the R-69 highway (in the direction of the Kyiv Hydroelectric Power Plant);

📍2 km+817 of the N-07 highway (in the direction of the village of Hoholiv); 

📍0 km+459 of the M-01-01 highway (in the direction of the city of Brovary);

📍21 km+843 of the M-07 highway (in the direction of the city of Kyiv).

Rivne region:

📍322+490 of the M-06 highway (in the direction of the village of Kolodenka);

📍299+873 of the M-06 highway (in the direction of the city of Kyiv);

📍299+894 of the M-06 highway (in the direction of the city of Rivne);

📍349+001 of the M-06 highway (in the direction of the city of Rivne);

📍346+900 of the M-06 highway (in the direction of the city of Rivne).

Dnipropetrovsk region:

📍985 km+548 of the M-30 highway (in the direction of the city of Dnipro);

📍423 km+663 of the N-08 highway (in the direction of the city of Dnipro).

Kirovohrad region:

📍784 km+099 of the M-30 highway (in the direction of the city of Oleksandriia);

📍619 km+385 of the M-30 highway (in the direction of the village of Krynychky).

Lviv region:

📍50 km+620 of the M-11 highway (in the direction of the village of Shehyni);

📍110 km+049 of the M-09 highway (in the direction of the city of Lviv);

📍23 km+475 of the M-10 highway (in the direction of the city of Novoiavorivsk).

Volyn region:

📍72 km+938 of the R-15 highway (in the direction of the city of Volodymyr);

📍155 km+608 of the M-19 highway (in the direction of the village of Pidha Itsi);

📍154 km+741 of the M-19 highway (in the direction of the village of Prylutске).

 Zakarpattia region:

📍229 km+122 of the N-13 highway (in the direction of the city of Uzhhorod);

📍15 km+826 of the N-09 highway (in the direction of the village of Lalovo);

📍805 km+120 of the M-06 highway (in the direction of the city of Uzhhorod);

📍805 km+120 of the M-06 highway (in the direction of the city of Mukachevo).

 Vinnytsia region:

📍336 km+814 of the M-30 highway (in the direction of the village of Verbka);

📍336 km+906 of the M-30 highway (in the direction of the village of Hromadske).

 Zhytomyr region:

📍2 km+283 of the M-21-01 highway (in the direction of the city of Zhytomyr).

 Ternopil region:

📍250 km+096 of the M-19 highway (in the direction of the village of Velyki Mlynivtsi).

 Ivano-Frankivsk region:

📍4 km+482 of the N-18 highway (in the direction of the city of Ivano-Frankivsk).

 Cherkasy region:

📍192 km+446 of the N-16 highway (in the direction of the village of Lehedzyne);

📍530 km+055 of the M-30 highway (in the direction of the village of Mala Sevastianiivka).

Biloshytskyi also reported that the automatic recording system in Mukachevo, at 74 Ivana Franka Street, had been disconnected from the system.

"Phantoms" and more will return to the roads — how Ukraine plans to combat systematic traffic violations18.08.26, 18:42 • 3074 views

Antonina Tumanova

Society