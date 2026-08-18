"Phantoms" and more will return to the roads — how Ukraine plans to combat systematic traffic violations

Ukraine plans to toughen liability for systematic violations of traffic rules, expand the network of automatic speed cameras, and return the so-called “Phantoms” to the roads. Ivan Vyhivskyi reported this following a meeting on reducing the accident rate, according to UNN.

According to Vyhivskyi, during a meeting attended by representatives of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the leadership of the National Police, and the Patrol Police Department, a number of proposals were identified that are to be presented at the level of the National Security and Defense Council.

“First, liability for systematic violations of the rules must be strengthened. It must be tangible and unavoidable. The safety of passenger transportation and the regulation of the operation of light electric vehicles are also priorities,” Vyhivskyi said.

He noted that the Ministry of Internal Affairs, together with members of parliament, had already developed a number of relevant initiatives and was counting on the parliament’s support.

Particular attention is to be paid to combating speeding, which remains one of the main causes of road accidents.

“This week, we will put dozens of new automatic speed cameras into operation. The locations where they will be installed will be announced by the patrol police in the near future,” Vyhivskyi said.

In addition, special “Phantom” patrol cars are planned to return to Ukrainian roads. They look no different from ordinary vehicles but are equipped with systems for automatically recording speeding violations. Such systems can record violations, in particular, directly while the vehicle is moving.

According to Vyhivskyi, the “Phantoms” operated for only about a month before the start of the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion. During that time, police officers held more than 26,000 drivers liable for speeding.

“The ‘Phantoms’ will return to the roads,” he emphasized.

Vyhivskyi also drew attention to the high accident rate. According to his data, more than 1,300 road accidents involving injuries occurred in Ukraine during the first weeks of August alone. He also mentioned a recent serious accident in central Kyiv that did not result in any fatalities.

According to him, improving road safety was included in the list of tasks proposed for the government’s Program of Activities.

“This is not exclusively about fines and tougher liability. It is about a comprehensive set of measures that will improve road culture,” Vyhivskyi concluded.

In the near future, the National Security and Defense Council will convene on the situation on the roads; tougher penalties for drivers are being prepared — Zelenskyy

Let us remind you

In Ukraine, drivers and passengers are fined 510 hryvnias for not wearing a seat belt. In the event of a road accident, the penalty increases to 8,500 hryvnias, even in a taxi.