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In the near future, the National Security and Defense Council will convene on the situation on the roads; tougher penalties for drivers are being prepared — Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38090 views

President Zelenskyy announced preparations for a National Security and Defense Council meeting on road accidents following a crash in Kyiv. He emphasized tougher\r\npenalties for drivers who violate the rules.

In the near future, the National Security and Defense Council will convene on the situation on the roads; tougher penalties for drivers are being prepared — Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council on the situation on the roads. Tougher liability is being prepared for drivers who systematically violate traffic rules and show disregard for human life. Zelenskyy said this in his evening address, reports UNN. 

We also spoke with Ihor Klymenko: soon, a meeting of the National Security and Defense Council will take place on the situation that, unfortunately, exists on Ukrainian roads. Another absolutely outrageous incident occurred today in the capital, when a car traveling at high speed collided with another vehicle and flew onto the sidewalk. The person behind the wheel was someone who, to be honest, should have lost the right to drive a long time ago 

- Zelenskyy said. 

He emphasized that the liability of those who systematically violate the rules of the road and show disregard for human life must be strengthened.

And what is needed are not cosmetic changes to the rules and liability, but effective steps. I expect the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to involve parliamentarians, civil society organizations, and all the necessary state institutions in order to prepare the relevant changes. We must protect every life and create conditions in which life is truly protected 

- Zelenskyy added. 

We remind you 

On August 17, two BMWs collided in Kyiv's Holosiivskyi district, one of them crashing into a café's outdoor seating area. Kyrylo Ostrovskyi and Bohdan Horodniuk were behind the wheels; the driver of the BMW X3 was hospitalized.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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