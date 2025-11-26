A little heart could not withstand the cannonade of explosions during a massive Russian attack: a roe deer, rescued after a car accident, died in Kyiv Oblast

A roe deer rescued after a car accident in Kyiv Oblast did not survive the massive Russian shelling on the night of November 25 – its little heart stopped, UNN reports, citing the Wild Animal Rescue Center.

Just a few weeks ago, she underwent a complex operation to amputate a limb that was crushed in a car accident in Brovary district, and we were glad that she was able to survive the previous shelling, as she had not yet fully recovered from the anesthesia. But she could not endure today's terrible night (the night of November 25 - ed.), full of cannonades of explosions and horror, and her little heart stopped - the report says.

The Center noted that they had high hopes for the roe deer's recovery and believed that she would be able to adapt and learn to live on three legs. Even if in captivity, she would live.

But the enemy shelling proved fatal for her. It is incredibly painful to lose an animal that we tried to save with all our might, but still failed to protect… - summarized the Center.

In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued