10:00 AM • 7012 views
November 27 in Ukraine is expected to have a sharp contrast in temperatures: what weather to expect
Exclusive
09:34 AM • 14775 views
Installing solar panels: do they help during power outages?
08:59 AM • 27381 views
Factory of medical tragedies: victims of "treatment" at the Odesa private clinic Odrex tell blood-curdling storiesPhoto
08:59 AM • 24964 views
"Responsibility knows no exceptions": Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced the dismissal of 74 prosecutors after disability checks, a new case in court
08:27 AM • 16777 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia attacked energy infrastructure in two regions, schedules - around the clock, three regions - on emergency blackouts
Exclusive
November 26, 07:00 AM • 29326 views
International Obesity Awareness Day: how the problem is exacerbated during wartimePhoto
November 26, 06:31 AM • 16508 views
US peace plan for Ukraine based on Russian document - Reuters
November 26, 06:07 AM • 14265 views
Trump hinted at reducing the US peace plan from 28 to 22 points
November 25, 04:32 PM • 24231 views
Zelenskyy wants to meet with Trump, possibly on Thanksgiving, to finalize a peace deal - Yermak
November 25, 03:19 PM • 41099 views
Illegally entered Russian-occupied ports: Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 56 merchant ships
A little heart could not withstand the cannonade of explosions during a massive Russian attack: a roe deer, rescued after a car accident, died in Kyiv Oblast

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

A roe deer, which underwent limb amputation after a car accident in Kyiv Oblast, did not survive the massive Russian shelling on the night of November 25. Its heart stopped from the horror of the explosions, despite all the efforts of the Wild Animal Rescue Center.

A little heart could not withstand the cannonade of explosions during a massive Russian attack: a roe deer, rescued after a car accident, died in Kyiv Oblast

A roe deer rescued after a car accident in Kyiv Oblast did not survive the massive Russian shelling on the night of November 25 – its little heart stopped, UNN reports, citing the Wild Animal Rescue Center.

Just a few weeks ago, she underwent a complex operation to amputate a limb that was crushed in a car accident in Brovary district, and we were glad that she was able to survive the previous shelling, as she had not yet fully recovered from the anesthesia. But she could not endure today's terrible night (the night of November 25 - ed.), full of cannonades of explosions and horror, and her little heart stopped 

- the report says.

The Center noted that they had high hopes for the roe deer's recovery and believed that she would be able to adapt and learn to live on three legs. Even if in captivity, she would live.

But the enemy shelling proved fatal for her. It is incredibly painful to lose an animal that we tried to save with all our might, but still failed to protect… 

- summarized the Center.

In Kyiv region, a stork tangled in a rope at height was rescued19.04.25, 19:27 • 11099 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Animals
Road traffic accident
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyiv Oblast