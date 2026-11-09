A large part of Dnipro and Kamianske is without power after the Russian attack — critical equipment was damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Critical energy equipment was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Parts of Dnipro and Kamianske, as well as critical infrastructure, were left without power.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy damaged important energy equipment in the region. The attack caused widespread outages in the region, reports UNN, citing DTEK.
A large part of Dnipro and Kamianske was left without power. Critical infrastructure was also disconnected
The company added that energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power as soon as possible.
Russian attacks have left parts of 12 regions without electricity; emergency outages are in effect09.11.26, 11:55 • 15333 views