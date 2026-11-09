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A large part of Dnipro and Kamianske is without power after the Russian attack — critical equipment was damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

Critical energy equipment was damaged in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Parts of Dnipro and Kamianske, as well as critical infrastructure, were left without power.

A large part of Dnipro and Kamianske is without power after the Russian attack — critical equipment was damaged

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy damaged important energy equipment in the region. The attack caused widespread outages in the region, reports UNN, citing DTEK.

A large part of Dnipro and Kamianske was left without power. Critical infrastructure was also disconnected 

- the statement said. 

The company added that energy workers are doing everything possible to restore power as soon as possible.

Russian attacks have left parts of 12 regions without electricity; emergency outages are in effect09.11.26, 11:55 • 15333 views

Antonina Tumanova

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