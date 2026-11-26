Photo: The State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kyiv

In Kyiv, a gas cylinder exploded on the top floor of a high-rise building on Drahomanova Street, causing a wall of the building to collapse, UNN reports.

Details

Local Telegram channels reported during the day on November 26 that a wall of one of the high-rise buildings on Drahomanova Street in Kyiv had collapsed. It was reported that an explosion preceded the collapse.

Pavlo Petrov, spokesperson for the Kyiv office of the State Emergency Service, told UNN that it was a household incident—a gas cylinder exploded. He added that there was no subsequent fire.

Later, the State Emergency Service reported that, unfortunately, one person had been injured.

At 3:13 p.m. on November 26, a report was received about an explosion on Drahomanova Street. Law enforcement officers will establish the cause of the incident. Dear citizens, rescuers once again emphasize: do not use camping or other gas cylinders and burners in apartments. Follow the instructions for their use and fire safety rules. Take care of yourselves and your loved ones — the State Emergency Service added.

We remind you

On the evening of November 25, Russian forces attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles, resulting in several strikes being recorded in the capital’s Desnianskyi district; preliminary reports indicate that there were casualties.