Despite the risk of arrest, a family took a commemorative coin out of the occupied city of Oleshky

Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer

Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets spoke about a commemorative gift he received from a family evacuated from the temporarily occupied city of Oleshky in the Kherson region, reports UNN.

Some people accused me… in general, why did you go there? Why so much attention? I will show you one thing now; people gave it to me. It is a Ukrainian coin. Not expensive, 5 hryvnias. A special commemorative coin marking the 100th anniversary of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic and the Western Ukrainian People's Republic. It was issued in 2019. This is the coin of a family that approached me in the Chernihiv region. They gave me this coin and said: "Dmytro Valeriyovych, searches were conducted. And if only they had found this coin in our possession… at the very least, the men would have been arrested; at most — the entire family - Lubinets said.

Lubinets showed a commemorative gift from a family from occupied Oleshky. Photo: Andrii Khodkov, UNN photographer.

He noted that the story of the coin demonstrates how important belonging to Ukraine remained for these families even under occupation.

The Ombudsman also emphasized that keeping the coin became especially dangerous when leaving the occupied territory, since its metal casing could have triggered a scanner if the Russians had decided to carry out so-called "filtration procedures".

To remind you

Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets stated that Russia did not carry out any filtration procedures during the humanitarian mission to evacuate residents from Oleshky.