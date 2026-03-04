A Coordination Center for the implementation of Regional Resilience Plans has been established in Ukraine. The first meeting will take place this week

The Cabinet of Ministers established a Coordination Center for the implementation of the Resilience Plans of the Regions of Ukraine, and also approved the regulations for its work, which will operate under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The government established a Coordination Center chaired by the Prime Minister for the implementation of the Resilience Plans of the Regions of Ukraine, and also approved the regulations for its work. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, its members include representatives of relevant ministries and central executive bodies, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Office of the President, heads of regional military administrations, and state-owned companies, including NEC "Ukrenergo," NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," and JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia."

She noted that the main tasks of the Coordination Center are to coordinate the actions of all involved central and local authorities for the timely and proper implementation of regional resilience plans in accordance with key areas:

engineering and technical protection of energy facilities;

development of distributed generation;

ensuring uninterrupted heat supply;

uninterrupted water supply and sanitation.

We are preparing to hold the first meeting of the Coordination Center this week. Together with the regions, we are strategically strengthening the country's energy resilience and preparing for the next winter. - Svyrydenko added.

It should be recalled that

The Cabinet of Ministers will form a coordination center for the rapid recovery of communities after shelling, which will involve all necessary government officials, and will also be assisted by the Office of the President of Ukraine and strong regional leaders.