Exclusive
03:27 PM • 14008 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
01:52 PM • 24542 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 19954 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 26048 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 52795 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 78706 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reservesPhoto
March 3, 03:45 PM • 66091 views
Ukraine faces resistance to accelerated EU accession - Reuters
Exclusive
March 3, 01:15 PM • 68105 views
The Verkhovna Rada's defense committee is ready to listen to businesses and refine legislation on Defence City
March 3, 01:07 PM • 62353 views
EU urges Ukraine to grant access to Druzhba for Russian oil to Hungary and Slovakia - FT
Exclusive
March 3, 12:11 PM • 35177 views
How to act when a child has a high fever - pediatrician's advice
Publications
Exclusives
A Coordination Center for the implementation of Regional Resilience Plans has been established in Ukraine. The first meeting will take place this week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has established a Coordination Center for the implementation of Ukraine's Regional Resilience Plans. It will be headed by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and its members include representatives of ministries, the Verkhovna Rada, and the Office of the President.

A Coordination Center for the implementation of Regional Resilience Plans has been established in Ukraine. The first meeting will take place this week

The Cabinet of Ministers established a Coordination Center for the implementation of the Resilience Plans of the Regions of Ukraine, and also approved the regulations for its work, which will operate under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko. Svyrydenko announced this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

The government established a Coordination Center chaired by the Prime Minister for the implementation of the Resilience Plans of the Regions of Ukraine, and also approved the regulations for its work.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to her, its members include representatives of relevant ministries and central executive bodies, representatives of the Verkhovna Rada, the Office of the President, heads of regional military administrations, and state-owned companies, including NEC "Ukrenergo," NJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine," and JSC "Ukrzaliznytsia."

She noted that the main tasks of the Coordination Center are to coordinate the actions of all involved central and local authorities for the timely and proper implementation of regional resilience plans in accordance with key areas:

  • engineering and technical protection of energy facilities;
    • development of distributed generation;
      • ensuring uninterrupted heat supply;
        • uninterrupted water supply and sanitation.

          We are preparing to hold the first meeting of the Coordination Center this week. Together with the regions, we are strategically strengthening the country's energy resilience and preparing for the next winter.

          - Svyrydenko added.

          It should be recalled that

          The Cabinet of Ministers will form a coordination center for the rapid recovery of communities after shelling, which will involve all necessary government officials, and will also be assisted by the Office of the President of Ukraine and strong regional leaders.

          Pavlo Bashynskyi

          EconomyPolitics
