A century-long partnership between Ukraine and Britain: parliament approved the agreement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on a century-long partnership with Great Britain, with 295 deputies voting in favor. The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds sterling and mutual support in case of aggression.

A century-long partnership between Ukraine and Britain: parliament approved the agreement

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on a hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain, the parliamentary corps reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The Rada ratified the Agreement on a Hundred-Year Partnership with Great Britain. "For" - 295

- MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram.

Addition

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a hundred-year cooperation between the countries in Kyiv.

The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds sterling (3.44 billion euros; 3.99 billion dollars), mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.

Julia Shramko

