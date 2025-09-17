A century-long partnership between Ukraine and Britain: parliament approved the agreement

The Verkhovna Rada ratified the agreement on a hundred-year partnership between Ukraine and Great Britain, the parliamentary corps reported on Wednesday, UNN writes.

The Rada ratified the Agreement on a Hundred-Year Partnership with Great Britain. "For" - 295 - MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported on Telegram.



Addition

In January, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer signed an agreement on a hundred-year cooperation between the countries in Kyiv.

The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds sterling (3.44 billion euros; 3.99 billion dollars), mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.