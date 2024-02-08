92 combat engagements took place in the frontline over the last day - General Staff

Over the past day, 92 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 51 missile and 80 air strikes, fired 89 times from multiple launch rocket systems at the positions of our troops and settlements. This was reported by the General Staff in the morning report on February 8, UNN reports.

Details

In the area of responsibility of the "Khortytsia" separate military unit in the Kupyansk sector, our defenders repelled 3 attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

In the Liman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled nine enemy attacks in the areas of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny, Torske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 8 occupants' attacks near Ivanivske and Klishchiyivka in Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria jet air defense system in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian Armed Forces repelled 27 attacks in the areas of Novobakhmutivka and Avdiivka and another 13 attacks near Nevelske and Pervomaiske in Donetsk region .

In the Mariinka sector, Ukrainian troops continue to hold back the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Pobeda and Novomykhailivka in Donetsk region, where 22 attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarsk sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks west of Verbove and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa Joint Forces Operation Center in the Kherson sector, the Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the attacks of the occupation forces. Thus, over the past day, the enemy carried out 4 unsuccessful assault actions.

