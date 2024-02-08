Ukrainian aviation carried out 6 strikes against occupants in a day - General Staff

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report on February 8, UNN reports .

Details

Units of Ukrainian missile forces struck at:

three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment,

2 enemy ammunition depots.

It is emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian air defense destroys 11 out of 17 "shaheds"