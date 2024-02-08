Ukrainian aviation carried out 6 strikes against occupants in a day - General Staff

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 103343 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 130819 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 131415 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 172780 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 277233 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178043 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167048 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148746 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 245668 views

Popular news
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM • 102950 views
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 95160 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 92255 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 100704 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 46647 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 277234 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 245668 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 230850 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 256267 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 242081 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 12154 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 130822 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 104221 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 104325 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 120577 views
Ukrainian aviation carried out 6 strikes against occupants in a day - General Staff

Ukrainian aviation carried out 6 strikes against occupants in a day - General Staff

 • 27049 views

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation struck 6 enemy concentration points, according to a report from the General Staff.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck 6 areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in a morning report on February 8, UNN reports .

Details

Units of Ukrainian missile forces struck at:

  • three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons and military equipment,
  • 2 enemy ammunition depots.

It is emphasized that Ukrainian soldiers are actively inflicting losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces, depleting the enemy along the entire front line.

Ukrainian air defense destroys 11 out of 17 "shaheds"08.02.24, 07:13 • 89039 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine

