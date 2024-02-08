Ukrainian air defense destroys 11 out of 17 "shaheds"

Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 shaheds at night in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipro regions. This was reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on the night of February 8, the enemy struck with 17 attack UAVs of type "Shahed-136/131" from Cape Chauda - Crimea.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

