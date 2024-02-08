Ukrainian air defense destroys 11 out of 17 "shaheds"
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian air defense destroyed 11 of 17 Iranian Shahed drones launched from Crimea on the night of February 8.
Ukraine's air defense destroyed 11 shaheds at night in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipro regions. This was reported by the Air Force Command, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that on the night of February 8, the enemy struck with 17 attack UAVs of type "Shahed-136/131" from Cape Chauda - Crimea.
Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.
As a result of combat operations, 11 "shaheds" were destroyed in Mykolaiv, Odesa, Vinnytsia and Dnipro regions.