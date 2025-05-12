This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

$41.550.04
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks
Expert Kozachenko on agricultural science: leadership in selection is maintained, but there are risks

Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

Legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine: what Ukrainians think about this initiative

71st anniversary of Ukraine's membership in UNESCO: how many Ukrainian sites are under the organization's enhanced protection

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18

Britain convenes European foreign ministers to discuss support for Ukraine

We expect a ceasefire and I will personally wait for Putin in Turkey - Zelenskyy

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

An operational headquarters of the Russian Armed Forces has been hit in Rylsk, Kursk region - media

May 11, 11:48 PM • 28594 views

Russia is preparing an agreement on Ukraine's surrender, based on the "Istanbul Protocols" of 2022 - ISW

May 12, 12:56 AM • 24955 views

In Kyiv, rescuers carried a cat and a dog out of a burning apartment

May 12, 01:19 AM • 26020 views

55 out of 108 enemy drones were shot down overnight over Ukraine

05:48 AM • 21518 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 22693 views
Eurovision 2025: where to watch and how to vote on the eve of the contest

08:13 AM • 8376 views

10 years of impunity and the decline of the anti-corruption flagship: what the first "annual" audit of NABU showed

07:00 AM • 23065 views

A week of transformations, emotional depth and unexpected changes: astrological forecast for May 12–18
Exclusive

05:40 AM • 37232 views

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 68696 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 176226 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

David Lammy

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Turkey

China

Johnny Depp's ex became a mother for the second time: the actress gave birth to twins

06:53 AM • 10729 views

Lily Collins returns to filming "Emily in Paris" with her newborn daughter

May 11, 12:16 PM • 22976 views

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 30846 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 111839 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 60108 views
Facebook

Euro

Shahed-136

Kalibr (missile family)

The Guardian

This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

In Khmelnytskyi, rescuers removed a boy born in 2010 from the roof of a freight car. The injured teenager was handed over to medics, the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

In Khmelnytskyi, rescuers removed a teenager born in 2010 from the roof of a freight car - he was struck by an electric current. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement agencies, and the injured boy was handed over to medics.

Rescuers also published a video.

Dear parents! Remind your children about the danger of railway facilities. Climbing on wagons can cost lives - the contact network is under voltage and dangerous even without touching. Do not leave children unattended near the tracks. Explain that a photo or video on the roof of a train is a deadly "game"

- the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Recall

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers carried out a cat and a dog from an apartment where a fire broke out. One person turned to doctors due to an acute reaction to stress.

Also, UNN reported that the other day in the Sambir district of Lviv region, a cat saved a family during a fire in their house, waking up the owners in time. Thanks to this, the residents called rescuers and no one was injured.

