This is not a "game": a teenager was removed from the roof of a train car in Khmelnytskyi, he was electrocuted

In Khmelnytskyi, rescuers removed a teenager born in 2010 from the roof of a freight car - he was struck by an electric current. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

The circumstances of the incident are being established by law enforcement agencies, and the injured boy was handed over to medics.

Rescuers also published a video.

Dear parents! Remind your children about the danger of railway facilities. Climbing on wagons can cost lives - the contact network is under voltage and dangerous even without touching. Do not leave children unattended near the tracks. Explain that a photo or video on the roof of a train is a deadly "game" - the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported.

Recall

In the Podilskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers carried out a cat and a dog from an apartment where a fire broke out. One person turned to doctors due to an acute reaction to stress.

Also, UNN reported that the other day in the Sambir district of Lviv region, a cat saved a family during a fire in their house, waking up the owners in time. Thanks to this, the residents called rescuers and no one was injured.