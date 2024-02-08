Amid lack of US assistance, Russia is depleting Ukraine's air defense - Kirby

The Russians know that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are gradually exhausting their ammunition and air defense in the absence of assistance from the United States, and are trying to seize the moment to attack Ukrainian positions and peaceful cities more. This was stated on Wednesday by the coordinator of the White House National Security Council John Kirby, UNN reports .

Details

We know that in some units, they (the Ukrainian military - ed.) are very, very careful about distributing their ammunition because they are starting to worry that the stocks are running low Kirby said.

In addition, he noted that Ukrainian commanders in certain areas also have to determine which longer-range systems to use now and which not to use due to the lack of new tranches of military aid.

The Russians are aware of this and therefore continue to attack with drones and missiles to force Ukrainians to spend air defense assets that - and they know this - are not being replenished said a representative of the administration.

He also commented on the situation around Avdiivka, saying that the Russians want to use it for logistical purposes to conduct operations throughout the Donbas region.

According to Kirby, the lack of U.S. assistance complicates the situation not only at the front, but also in the interior of the country. In this context, he noted that the Russians are trying to hit as many objects of the Ukrainian defense industry base as possible, as well as civilian targets.

White House hopes Congress will approve additional funding for Ukraine - Kirby