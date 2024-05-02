ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
8 more draft evasion schemes uncovered: details

8 more draft evasion schemes uncovered: details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26494 views

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police dismantled another 8 schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age, detaining the organizers. They helped the evaders escape using forged documents or bypassing checkpoints for $3,000 to $10,000.

Law enforcement  blocked another 8 schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age. The organizers of the schemes were detained in Vinnytsia, Lviv,  Kirovohrad, Rivne and Cherkasy regions. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU. 

Details

For money, the defendants helped the fugitives escape abroad using forged documents or bypassing checkpoints.

According to the SBU, the cost of such "services" ranged from 3 to 10 thousand US dollars. The amount depended on the urgency of the trip and the type of "scheme".

Vinnytsia andregions: three schemes for the escape of evaders were eliminated. Five criminals were detained: three of them offered conscripts to escape from Ukraine through the border areas of the Dniester River.

In Cherkasy region: a former tax officer was served a notice of suspicion. Using his own connections, he "sold" positions in various NGOs that transport humanitarian aid.

In this way, he reportedly "employed" evaders to enter their personal data into the Shlyakh information system as volunteers. According to the SBU, this "scheme" allowed conscripts to travel abroad under the guise of humanitarian aid drivers.

In Kirovohrad region: a dealer selling fake certificates of fitness for service for health reasons was detained. To obtain the fake certificates, the offender "turned" to his accomplices from the local military medical commission.

 In Rivne region: the deputy head of a local hospital was detained. In exchange for bribes, the official offered to issue a fictitious disability group to evaders and thus avoid conscription.

 In Lviv region: two more organizers of "schemes for evaders" were served with a notice of suspicion. They were residents of the region. One of them was selling fake certificates of deregistration from the military. The other entered data into the Shlyakh information system for traveling abroad under the guise of volunteers.

Organizers of criminal schemes face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. Their clients face up to 5 years in prison.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarCrimes and emergencies
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
kropyvnytskyiKropyvnytskyi
vinnytsiaVinnytsia
cherkasyCherkassy
lvivLviv
rivneRivne

Contact us about advertising