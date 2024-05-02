8 more draft evasion schemes uncovered: details

Law enforcement blocked another 8 schemes to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad by men of military age. The organizers of the schemes were detained in Vinnytsia, Lviv, Kirovohrad, Rivne and Cherkasy regions. UNN reports this with reference to the SBU.

For money, the defendants helped the fugitives escape abroad using forged documents or bypassing checkpoints.

According to the SBU, the cost of such "services" ranged from 3 to 10 thousand US dollars. The amount depended on the urgency of the trip and the type of "scheme".

Vinnytsia andregions: three schemes for the escape of evaders were eliminated. Five criminals were detained: three of them offered conscripts to escape from Ukraine through the border areas of the Dniester River.

In Cherkasy region: a former tax officer was served a notice of suspicion. Using his own connections, he "sold" positions in various NGOs that transport humanitarian aid.

In this way, he reportedly "employed" evaders to enter their personal data into the Shlyakh information system as volunteers. According to the SBU, this "scheme" allowed conscripts to travel abroad under the guise of humanitarian aid drivers.

In Kirovohrad region: a dealer selling fake certificates of fitness for service for health reasons was detained. To obtain the fake certificates, the offender "turned" to his accomplices from the local military medical commission.

In Rivne region: the deputy head of a local hospital was detained. In exchange for bribes, the official offered to issue a fictitious disability group to evaders and thus avoid conscription.

In Lviv region: two more organizers of "schemes for evaders" were served with a notice of suspicion. They were residents of the region. One of them was selling fake certificates of deregistration from the military. The other entered data into the Shlyakh information system for traveling abroad under the guise of volunteers.

Organizers of criminal schemes face up to 9 years in prison with confiscation of property. Their clients face up to 5 years in prison.