Most attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded near Romania and Moldova - Demchenko

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue to be recorded almost daily. Most attempts are recorded along the green border near the border with Romania and Moldova. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Unfortunately, they continue to record attempts to illegally cross the border even now. In fact, every day our border patrols expose violators who are trying to illegally cross the border in the green border area, i.e. outside of checkpoints. Attempts to illegally cross the border are also stopped daily at checkpoints on routes where it is possible to cross the border legally - Demchenko said.

He added that at checkpoints, violators try to use forged documents, bribe border guards, and some may hide in cars.

"Most attempts are recorded along the green border. The constant areas where most cases are stopped or attempted are the borders with Romania and Moldova. The number of attempts is less along other sections, including Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland," added Demchenko.

The spokesperson noted that, unfortunately, violators often disregard their lives and health, choosing hard-to-reach areas or those sections of the border that run along mountain rivers.

"Their lives are also neglected by the organizers of illegal travel, because the offenders are not independent participants in this process. Few of the offenders we detained said that they had planned the route for themselves. They say that they used the services of such criminal organized groups that promised them assistance in illegal border crossing," added the spokesman.

According to him, the organizers often send violators to cross the border through difficult terrain.

In addition, border guards recorded more than 30 deaths of offenders trying to illegally cross the border.

More than 30 border crossers have died since the beginning of martial law, most of them as a result of crossing a mountain river. However, there have also been deaths in remote mountainous areas.