Most attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded near Romania and Moldova - Demchenko

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 95758 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 110039 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152747 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156547 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252635 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174660 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165839 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148400 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 227103 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113085 views

We support Ukraine as long as it may be necessary - Starmer

March 1, 06:11 PM • 30336 views
The enemy struck a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia, a fire broke out

March 1, 06:23 PM • 26723 views
Britain to allocate 2.26 billion pounds to Ukraine: what will the money be used for

March 1, 07:32 PM • 33697 views
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

March 1, 08:57 PM • 26635 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 23788 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252635 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 227103 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 213021 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238708 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225407 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 95758 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 69192 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 75704 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113358 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114235 views
Most attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded near Romania and Moldova - Demchenko

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 44229 views

Most attempts to illegally cross the border are recorded on the border with Romania and Moldova, and since the beginning of martial law, more than 30 violators have died trying to illegally cross the border.

Attempts to illegally cross the border continue to be recorded almost daily. Most attempts are recorded along the green border near the border with Romania and Moldova. This was stated by the spokesman of the State Border Guard Service Andriy Demchenko during a briefing, UNN reports.

Details

Unfortunately, they continue to record attempts to illegally cross the border even now. In fact, every day our border patrols expose violators who are trying to illegally cross the border in the green border area, i.e. outside of checkpoints. Attempts to illegally cross the border are also stopped daily at checkpoints on routes where it is possible to cross the border legally

- Demchenko said.

He added that at checkpoints, violators try to use forged documents, bribe border guards, and some may hide in cars.

"Most attempts are recorded along the green border. The constant areas where most cases are stopped or attempted are the borders with Romania and Moldova. The number of attempts is less along other sections, including Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland," added Demchenko.

The spokesperson noted that, unfortunately, violators often disregard their lives and health, choosing hard-to-reach areas or those sections of the border that run along mountain rivers.

"Their lives are also neglected by the organizers of illegal travel, because the offenders are not independent participants in this process. Few of the offenders we detained said that they had planned the route for themselves. They say that they used the services of such criminal organized groups that promised them assistance in illegal border crossing," added the spokesman.

According to him, the organizers often send violators to cross the border through difficult terrain.

In addition, border guards recorded more than 30 deaths of offenders trying to illegally cross the border.

Recall

More than 30 border crossers have died since the beginning of martial law, most of them as a result of crossing a mountain river. However, there have also been deaths in remote mountainous areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
state-border-guard-service-of-ukraineState Border Guard Service of Ukraine
romaniaRomania
slovakiaSlovakia
hungaryHungary
moldovaMoldova
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising