8 enemy drones and X-59 missiles were spotted flying over 3 regions at night - “North”
Kyiv • UNN
Eight Shahed UAVs were spotted flying over Sumy, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions, 3 of which were shot down. X-59 cruise missiles were also spotted, but the targets were lost in the area.
The enemy launched almost 10 “Shaheds” over the area of responsibility of the Siversk military unit at night, some of which were shot down in Sumy, Poltava and Chernihiv regions. In addition, a flight of cruise missiles was recorded, but the targets were lost in the area. No information on damage, destruction or casualties was reported.
Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Operational Command “North”.
On the night of October 15, 2024, 8 enemy UAVs, probably of the Shahed type, were recorded flying over the area of responsibility of the Siversk Joint Task Force. Two of them were shot down over Sumy and Poltava regions by the forces and means of the Siversk military unit, and one by the forces and means of the Air Command over Chernihiv region
It also refers to cruise missiles, probably of the X-59 type, but according to the Sever command, the targets were lost in the area.
It is noted that anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the attack. There was no preliminary information about damage, destruction or casualties.
