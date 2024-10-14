SBU detains Russian agents who adjusted missile strikes in Poltava and Sumy regions
Kyiv • UNN
The Security Service of Ukraine detained two Russian agents who were adjusting missile strikes on strategic targets in Poltava and Sumy regions. They face life imprisonment. Writes UNN with reference to the SBU.
Details
The attackers installed hidden video cameras near strategic targets, which allowed the occupiers to monitor the results of the attacks online and adjust new strikes. The main targets were military airfields, power plants, and energy generating enterprises.
Agents first identified the necessary objects, and then installed hidden mobile phones for online broadcasting. They used external batteries to keep the devices running for a long time. The SBU documented their activities and detained them on the spot when they tried to install cameras near military facilities.
It turned out that both were recruited by Russian special services in the summer through Telegram channels, looking for quick money.
Instead, instead of the promised payments, they were suspected of treason (part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and are in custody. They face life imprisonment and confiscation of property.
Recall
The Security Service of Ukraine reported the detention of an agent of the Russian Federal Security Service who was "tailing" Ukrainian Armed Forces convoys to find out their routes and adjust their strikes.