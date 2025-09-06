68 combat engagements on the front: the enemy actively attacks Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions

Since the beginning of this day, 68 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is most active in the Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, one of which is ongoing. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes, dropping 20 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out 80 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack, and three more combat engagements are still ongoing. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Vovchansk, Ambarnoye, and in the direction of Novovasylivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers tried unsuccessfully once to break through our defense in the Kupyansk area.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army carried out seven attacks on the positions of Ukrainian units near the settlements of Hrekivka, Karpivka, Kolodiazi, and towards Shandryholove and Derylove. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled four attacks, and five more combat engagements are ongoing. The invading units tried to advance near Serebryanka, Hryhorivka, Pereyizne, and in the direction of Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders once in the direction of the settlement of Bondarne.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out three assault actions in the areas of Rusyn Yar, Poltavka, and in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Russian invaders made 34 attempts to dislodge our defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, and in the direction of Myrnograd, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Molodetske, Novopavlivka, Filiia. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled 32 enemy attacks, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried to break through the defense of our defenders in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Shevchenko, Komyshuvakha, and towards Filiia, Novoselevka. Our soldiers repelled seven enemy assaults, and one more attack is ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled one attack by the invaders towards Stepnohirsk.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the aggressor's aviation carried out an air strike in the area of the settlement of OdradoKamyanka.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In other directions - no significant changes.

Occupant losses: in one day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized almost 1,000 Russian soldiers and 39 artillery systems