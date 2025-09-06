$41.350.02
Occupant losses: in one day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized almost 1,000 Russian soldiers and 39 artillery systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

On September 5, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 39 artillery systems. The total enemy losses since 24.02.22 amount to over 1 million personnel.

Occupant losses: in one day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine neutralized almost 1,000 Russian soldiers and 39 artillery systems

On September 5, Russian troops lost 960 soldiers and 39 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 06.09.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1087180 (+960) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11161 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23243 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒  32474 (+39)
          • MLRS ‒  1480 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1217 (+1)
              • aircraft ‒  422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  56523 (+256)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3686 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks ‒  60950 (+119)
                            • special equipment ‒  3957 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The President of Ukraine  considers  diplomacy a faster path to peace than war. Ukraine will not be able to fully restore its territories with weapons, so the diplomatic path will reduce losses.

                              "We are working to ensure that there is enough necessary supplies for our army for the autumn" - Zelenskyy31.08.25, 21:18 • 4299 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine