60 thousand Russians would be in the most difficult areas in Ukraine if not for the Kursk operation - Zelensky

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 47486 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 94883 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 102814 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 118288 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 100689 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 125934 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 102763 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113240 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116859 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 159706 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 103886 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 98792 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 70215 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107392 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101634 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 118294 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 125938 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 159710 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 149983 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 182158 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 101634 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 107392 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 137037 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 138839 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 166754 views
60 thousand Russians would be in the most difficult areas in Ukraine if not for the Kursk operation - Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38572 views

Zelenskyy spoke about the results of the six-month Kursk operation and its strategic importance. The President awarded the participants of the operation and presented Ukrainian passports to two foreign soldiers.

The Kursk operation pulled strong Russian units back into Russian territory. Otherwise, these 60 thousand occupants would have been added against Ukrainian soldiers in the most difficult areas. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who awarded the soldiers participating in the operation and handed over two passports of Ukrainian citizens to foreigners who are defending the country, UNN reports.

The greatest value of the Kursk operation  is its fundamental conclusions. These are our Ukrainian cities: Sumy, Kharkiv. These are the cities where the Russian army was ordered to invade again, but they could not and did not turn our land into a buffer zone. Instead, the war began to return home to Russia in the most tangible and obvious way 

- Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the aggressor and criminal can and should be beaten in his home.

The occupier can and should be repelled on its territory. And this is not only fair, it is also effective for the protection of life in our country, for the protection of life in Europe as a whole. The Kursk operation clearly explains the meaning of the principle of "peace through strength" 

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy: Kursk operation can become an important part of the negotiation process05.02.25, 18:59 • 25433 views

The President emphasized that Ukrainians have been operating in Kursk region for six months.

For six months, strong Russian troops have been pulled back there, which has eased the pressure on the front in Ukraine. Otherwise, 60 thousand occupants would have been added to our forces in the most difficult areas. We managed to replenish the exchange fund. The Kursk operation gave Ukraine the largest replenishment of the exchange fund in one combat operation. And even after Putin has drawn North Korea into the war in Europe, our guys are holding their ground and realizing our Ukrainian national interests 

- Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky thanked the soldiers and commanders of the 80th, 82nd, 95th, 22nd, 61st Brigades, as well as the 36th Brigade, units of the 17th and 47th Brigades.

Not forgetting our soldiers of territorial defense - the units of the 129th Brigade of the TRO. I would like to thank all the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, the SBU soldiers, and separately - all the personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine involved in this operation, who helped maintain law and order in the area 

- Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelenskyy awarded state decorations to the soldiers who participated in the Kursk operation.

The President also presented passports of Ukrainian citizens to foreigners who are fighting for the country's independence alongside Ukrainians - soldiers from Belarus and Russia.

Half a year of the Kursk operation: having lost almost 40 thousand men, Russia is forced to ask for help from the DPRK06.02.25, 09:36 • 108321 view

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-vnutrishnikh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
sluzhba-bezpeky-ukrainySecurity Service of Ukraine
north-koreaNorth Korea
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
ukraineUkraine
sumySums
kharkivKharkiv

