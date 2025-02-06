60 thousand Russians would be in the most difficult areas in Ukraine if not for the Kursk operation - Zelensky

The Kursk operation pulled strong Russian units back into Russian territory. Otherwise, these 60 thousand occupants would have been added against Ukrainian soldiers in the most difficult areas. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who awarded the soldiers participating in the operation and handed over two passports of Ukrainian citizens to foreigners who are defending the country, UNN reports.

The greatest value of the Kursk operation is its fundamental conclusions. These are our Ukrainian cities: Sumy, Kharkiv. These are the cities where the Russian army was ordered to invade again, but they could not and did not turn our land into a buffer zone. Instead, the war began to return home to Russia in the most tangible and obvious way - Zelensky said.

The President emphasized that the aggressor and criminal can and should be beaten in his home.

The occupier can and should be repelled on its territory. And this is not only fair, it is also effective for the protection of life in our country, for the protection of life in Europe as a whole. The Kursk operation clearly explains the meaning of the principle of "peace through strength" - Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy: Kursk operation can become an important part of the negotiation process

The President emphasized that Ukrainians have been operating in Kursk region for six months.

For six months, strong Russian troops have been pulled back there, which has eased the pressure on the front in Ukraine. Otherwise, 60 thousand occupants would have been added to our forces in the most difficult areas. We managed to replenish the exchange fund. The Kursk operation gave Ukraine the largest replenishment of the exchange fund in one combat operation. And even after Putin has drawn North Korea into the war in Europe, our guys are holding their ground and realizing our Ukrainian national interests - Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelensky thanked the soldiers and commanders of the 80th, 82nd, 95th, 22nd, 61st Brigades, as well as the 36th Brigade, units of the 17th and 47th Brigades.

Not forgetting our soldiers of territorial defense - the units of the 129th Brigade of the TRO. I would like to thank all the soldiers of the Special Operations Forces, the SBU soldiers, and separately - all the personnel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine involved in this operation, who helped maintain law and order in the area - Zelensky said.

In addition, Zelenskyy awarded state decorations to the soldiers who participated in the Kursk operation.

The President also presented passports of Ukrainian citizens to foreigners who are fighting for the country's independence alongside Ukrainians - soldiers from Belarus and Russia.

Half a year of the Kursk operation: having lost almost 40 thousand men, Russia is forced to ask for help from the DPRK