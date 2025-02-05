Zelenskyy: Kursk operation can become an important part of the negotiation process

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that the Armed Forces operation in the Kursk region, which began six months ago, can become an important part of the negotiation process to end Russia's war against Ukraine. Zelensky said this following a meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy, UNN reports.

Tomorrow will be exactly six months of the operation in the Kursk sector. A very important operation. You will see when we reach a diplomatic settlement to end the war, and we will hear what conditions the Russians will have for Ukraine regarding the Kursk direction. This was a very important step. I don't like to throw around words like "historic". The whole life of Ukraine, its struggle, is probably a historical path, and so I will not throw this word around in relation to this operation. But it was definitely very important, - Zelensky said.

According to him, the Defense Forces in the Kursk region are holding the situation steady and will continue to do so.

The Russians have suffered great losses there, very great losses. They underestimate them, they underestimate them very much. Their Koreans are running away, we can see that. We have hit several very important military points of the government. And these are very serious steps. They are important. And I think that they will not be able to push us out of this territory in the near future, and this is like a magnet that keeps 60 thousand of their military in this area today, - Zelensky added.

