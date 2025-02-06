Half a year of the Kursk operation: having lost almost 40 thousand men, Russia is forced to ask for help from the DPRK

The Kursk offensive was the biggest breakthrough of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the frontline last year. The General Staff summarized the achievements of the past 6 months and outlined the main goal, UNN reports .

6 months since the beginning of the Kursk operation: total enemy losses - about 40 thousand people, including more than 16 thousand killed

The main goal of the Kursk operation is to prevent a new enemy offensive in Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

This operation still performs this function after 6 months - the General Staff notes.

The main military department reminded that The operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6, 2024.

For the first time in the 11 years of the war, combat operations were moved to the territory of Russia. Our troops continue to hold hundreds of square kilometers of the "buffer zone" in Russia.

Russia was forced to ask for help from North Korea - the DPRK sent 12,000 troops to the Kursk region.

Subsequently, the total losses of the DPRK contingent reached about 4 thousand people.

Of the three notional North Korean brigades, one has actually been destroyed, and two have lost their combat capability. Therefore, at present, units from the DPRK have been withdrawn from the front line - the General Staff noted.

The post also mentions the enemy's loss of equipment:

Equipment lost by the enemy (as of February 5, 2025):

131 tanks,

689 armored combat vehicles,

386 artillery systems,

12 MLRS units,

12 air defense systems,

1 airplane,

3 helicopters,

931 unmanned aerial vehicles of the operational and tactical level,

1164 units of automotive equipment,

34 units of special equipment.

During the operation, Ukrainian forces captured 909 Russian soldiers, significantly replenishing the exchange fund. This made it possible to bring home hundreds of Ukrainian defenders who had been held in Russian prisons.

Over the last day , 90 combat engagements took place, most of them in the Pokrovske and Lyman sectors. The enemy conducted 85 air strikes and fired over 5800 times at Ukrainian positions.

In the operational zone in Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled nine attacks by Russian invaders over the past day.

