British intelligence predicts that Russia will lose a thousand troops a day in February 2025

December and January were marked by the highest losses in personnel for Russia. In February 2025, the average daily number of Russian casualties is likely to continue to exceed 1,000, reflecting the high rate of Russian operations and offensives.

According to the report, January 2025 was the "most expensive" month of the war for the Russians: according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the occupiers' losses (killed and wounded) amounted to 48,240 people. 48,670 Russian losses were recorded in December 2024.

Russia is likely to have suffered more than 50,000 casualties in 2025, and more than 837,000 since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. January 2025 also recorded the second highest average daily Russian casualty rate in the Russian-Ukrainian conflict - 1,556 people per day, according to reports from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is not a significant change compared to December 2024, when the average daily Russian casualty rate was 1,570, the highest figure for the entire conflict. In February 2025, the average daily number of Russian casualties is likely to continue to exceed 1,000, reflecting the high rate of Russian operations and offensives - the report says.

The Institute for the Study of War reported that the monthly conscription of the Russian army is probably equal to or lower than the number needed to replace Russia's monthly losses in the war against Ukraine one-to-one.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released data on Russian troop losses over the past day. 1140 occupants, 9 tanks, 12 armored personnel carriers and other military equipment were destroyed.