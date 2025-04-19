59 combat engagements on the front: where the enemy's strike is concentrated

As of this time, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units once near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out five attacks near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, and Petropavlivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invader's army carried out six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Novomykhailivka and in the direction of the settlements Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, and Olhivka. Three battles are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, and towards Dyliivka. Defense Forces repelled all nine of the enemy's assaults.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 13 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements Novotoretske, Svyrdonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka. Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure — seven attacks have already been repelled, and six more battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Pryvilne, and Novoselky.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, occupiers carried out three attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriivka. Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, and Novoyakovlivka came under airstrikes.

In the Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

The operation in Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks today, and two more battles are ongoing. The invaders' aircraft in this direction conducted ten strikes, dropping 13 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out 196 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

No significant changes were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses at the front in Ukraine reached 940 thousand troops