Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem
11:37 AM • 3824 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 61297 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 81655 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 82072 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 87112 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 119242 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 95888 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 165443 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 54432 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 142706 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

59 combat engagements on the front: where the enemy's strike is concentrated

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

As of now, a total of 59 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy is most active in attacking in the Pokrovske, Lyman, and Toretsk directions.

59 combat engagements on the front: where the enemy's strike is concentrated

As of this time, the total number of combat engagements on the front is 59. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Toretsk directions, reports UNN with reference to the General Staff's summary.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our units once near Vovchansk.

In the Kupyansk direction, Russian occupiers carried out five attacks near Zahryzove, Kindrashivka, and Petropavlivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, during the day, the invader's army carried out six attacks on the positions of Ukrainian soldiers near Novomykhailivka and in the direction of the settlements Hrekivka, Hlushchenkove, and Olhivka. Three battles are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attempted to break through our defense in the areas of Toretsk, Dachne, and towards Dyliivka. Defense Forces repelled all nine of the enemy's assaults.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 13 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements Novotoretske, Svyrdonivka, Malynivka, Shevchenko, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Kotlyarivka, and Andriivka. Defense Forces are holding back the enemy's pressure — seven attacks have already been repelled, and six more battles are ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven enemy assaults. The enemy attempted to advance in the areas of Kostiantynopol, Pryvilne, and Novoselky.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, and Novodarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, occupiers carried out three attacks in the direction of Mala Tokmachka and near Novoandriivka. Lukyanivske, Pavlivka, Stepnohirsk, Kamyanske, and Novoyakovlivka came under airstrikes.

In the Siversk, Kramatorsk, and Prydniprovske directions, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions today.

The operation in Kursk Oblast is ongoing. Ukrainian soldiers repelled ten enemy attacks today, and two more battles are ongoing. The invaders' aircraft in this direction conducted ten strikes, dropping 13 guided aerial bombs. Additionally, the enemy carried out 196 artillery shellings, including seven from multiple rocket launcher systems.

No significant changes were recorded in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Russia's losses at the front in Ukraine reached 940 thousand troops 19.04.25, 08:18 • 4902 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Kursk Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
