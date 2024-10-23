581 children became victims of Russia's war against Ukraine
Kyiv • UNN
According to juvenile prosecutors, 581 children were killed and over 1649 injured as a result of Russia's armed aggression in Ukraine. Most of the victims are in Donetsk, Kharkiv and Kherson regions.
581 children have been killed in Ukraine as a result of Russia's armed aggression, the Prosecutor General's Office said on Wednesday, UNN reports.
Details
"More than 2,230 children have been injured in Ukraine as a result of Russia's full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of October 23, 2024, according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, 581 children were killed and more than 1649 were injured of varying severity," the statement said.
In recent days, as reported by the prosecutor's office:
- On October 21, an 11-year-old boy died as a result of shelling in Yantarne village, Donetsk region.
- On October 21, an 8-year-old girl sustained injuries as a result of shelling in Zaporizhzhia.
- On October 21, a 15-year-old girl was injured as a result of shelling in Buzke village, Novodeska district, Mykolaiv region.
- On October 22, a 14-year-old girl died as a result of shelling in Sumy, Sumy region.
According to the prosecutor's office, the following regions suffered the most from the attacks: Donetsk - 595, Kharkiv - 453, Dnipropetrovs'k - 178, Kherson - 180, Kyiv - 133, Zaporizhzhia - 145.
