57 enemy attacks occurred on the front, most battles on the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

02:14 PM • 2098 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14817 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 18640 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 28534 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 46034 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 42295 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37557 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32215 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52178 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22906 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 18962 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 14152 views
Standard of barrier-free language to appear in Ukraine - ZelenskaFebruary 27, 06:53 AM • 6004 views
Russia's war machine under pressure, regions experience revenue decline - media10:09 AM • 5122 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 10039 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast02:39 PM • 1110 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions02:16 PM • 2618 views
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 10093 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14817 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 18640 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 21745 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 18965 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 49697 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 59286 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 61513 views
57 enemy attacks occurred on the front, most battles on the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Since the beginning of the day, 57 aggressor attacks have been recorded, with most battles taking place in the Huliaipole direction. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them.

57 enemy attacks occurred on the front, most battles on the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 57 attacks. The aggressor continues attempts to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine. In some areas of the front, the occupiers are conducting assault operations. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Malushyne, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Iskriskivshchyna, Dibrova, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Kysla Dubyna, Baranivka, Volfyne, Rohizne, Bezsalyvka, Bunyachine were affected. The enemy also shelled Khrenivka in the Chernihiv region.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, 11 of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykove. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Dronivka, Siversk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusynyi Yar, Pleshchiivka, and Popove Yar.

General Staff confirms damage to enemy oil depot and other logistics facilities in occupied territories27.02.26, 12:14 • 3062 views

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Zlahoda and Ternove. The areas of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Levadne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Barvinivka, Kopani, Liubytske, Luhivske, and Huliaipilske. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive actions, but launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Blakitne, Preobrazhenka, Komyshuvakha, and Veselianka.

In the Dnipro direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

Russians threw 20,000 troops at the assault on Stepnohirsk to reach Zaporizhzhia - Media27.02.26, 15:19 • 1876 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Village
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka