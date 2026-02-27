57 enemy attacks occurred on the front, most battles on the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, the aggressor has launched 57 attacks. The aggressor continues attempts to advance deeper into the territory of Ukraine. In some areas of the front, the occupiers are conducting assault operations. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy, inflicting significant losses on them. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the settlements of Malushyne, Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Iskriskivshchyna, Dibrova, Kucherivka, Yastrubshchyna, Kysla Dubyna, Baranivka, Volfyne, Rohizne, Bezsalyvka, Bunyachine were affected. The enemy also shelled Khrenivka in the Chernihiv region. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 73 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, 11 of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked twice towards the settlements of Vovchansk and Synelnykove. Currently, no attempts by the enemy to advance are observed.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once in the direction of Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers are repelling two attempts by the invaders to advance towards Lyman and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, the occupiers tried five times to advance on the positions of our troops towards Dronivka, Siversk, and Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the aggressor attacked once in the direction of Pleshchiivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusynyi Yar, Pleshchiivka, and Popove Yar.

General Staff confirms damage to enemy oil depot and other logistics facilities in occupied territories

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have tried 15 times to push our soldiers out of their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhne, Bilytske, Rodynske, Shevchenko, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Molodetske, Novopidhorodne. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked twice towards Zlahoda and Ternove. The areas of Havrylivka, Velykomykhailivka, and Levadne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 20 attacks in the Huliaipole area and towards Dobropillia, Pryluky, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Varvarivka, Huliaipilske. The enemy launched air strikes in the areas of Barvinivka, Kopani, Liubytske, Luhivske, and Huliaipilske. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct active offensive actions, but launched air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Blakitne, Preobrazhenka, Komyshuvakha, and Veselianka.

In the Dnipro direction, no active offensive actions by the enemy were recorded.

Russians threw 20,000 troops at the assault on Stepnohirsk to reach Zaporizhzhia - Media