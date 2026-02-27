Russians are trying to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction and reach the regional center. To do this, they have thrown about 20,000 servicemen to storm Stepnohirsk, which is defended by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

In an interview with the publication, the commander of the "FERRATA" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine with the call sign "Mongol" noted: the loss of Stepnohirsk will allow the Russians to overcome a natural barrier, advance artillery and drones, and shell Zaporizhzhia around the clock.

Currently, the occupiers have transferred two airborne divisions, a motorized rifle division, and a special forces brigade to Stepnohirsk. On the path of the Russians are soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate's special forces, as well as a small number of infantry, drones, and territorial defense units. The ratio is approximately seven to one, the publication states.

According to "Mongol," the average life expectancy of one mobilized Russian here is no more than 12 minutes.

The cost of his life, in terms of shells and means of destruction spent on killing him, is about $5,000-6,000 - he added.

Recall

