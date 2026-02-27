Russians threw 20,000 troops at the assault on Stepnohirsk to reach Zaporizhzhia - Media

$43.210.03
51.020.06
ukenru
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 10460 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 13353 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 25277 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 42612 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 38826 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 36326 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 31524 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 50695 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22732 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 112137 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
1m/s
64%
760mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Maduro demands closure of drug trafficking case due to blocked funds for lawyersFebruary 27, 04:18 AM • 11038 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 19492 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1280 occupiers and hundreds of pieces of equipment in a dayPhotoFebruary 27, 04:46 AM • 20109 views
Pakistan's Defense Minister announces the start of an "open war" with AfghanistanFebruary 27, 05:00 AM • 16563 views
British and French paratroopers have completed preparations for a possible deployment of a peacekeeping mission in UkraineFebruary 27, 05:43 AM • 11762 views
Publications
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12Photo12:25 PM • 3908 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 10462 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices10:21 AM • 13355 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 38827 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 50695 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Oleh Syniehubov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 19608 views
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania TrumpFebruary 26, 06:10 PM • 17717 views
Kim Kardashian unveiled a new energy drink and faced criticism over promotional photosPhotoVideoFebruary 26, 09:00 AM • 48490 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 58171 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 60419 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
Shahed-136
Pantsir missile system

Russians threw 20,000 troops at the assault on Stepnohirsk to reach Zaporizhzhia - Media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

The Russians are trying to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction, having thrown about 20,000 troops at the assault on Stepnohirsk. The loss of the city will allow them to shell Zaporizhzhia around the clock.

Russians threw 20,000 troops at the assault on Stepnohirsk to reach Zaporizhzhia - Media

Russians are trying to break through in the Zaporizhzhia direction and reach the regional center. To do this, they have thrown about 20,000 servicemen to storm Stepnohirsk, which is defended by the Ukrainian Defense Forces. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Times.

Details

In an interview with the publication, the commander of the "FERRATA" unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine with the call sign "Mongol" noted: the loss of Stepnohirsk will allow the Russians to overcome a natural barrier, advance artillery and drones, and shell Zaporizhzhia around the clock.

Currently, the occupiers have transferred two airborne divisions, a motorized rifle division, and a special forces brigade to Stepnohirsk. On the path of the Russians are soldiers of the Main Intelligence Directorate's special forces, as well as a small number of infantry, drones, and territorial defense units. The ratio is approximately seven to one, the publication states.

According to "Mongol," the average life expectancy of one mobilized Russian here is no more than 12 minutes.

The cost of his life, in terms of shells and means of destruction spent on killing him, is about $5,000-6,000

- he added.

Recall

The Main Intelligence Directorate's special unit "Artan" conducted a complex operation in the Zaporizhzhia direction, regaining control over important positions.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineNews of the World
Technology
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
The Times
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia