December 7, 05:16 PM
53 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction out of 164 battles on the front: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 164 combat engagements over the past day. Ukrainian military repelled 53 attacks in the Pokrovsk direction, and also stopped enemy assault actions in other areas of the front.

53 enemy attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction out of 164 battles on the front: General Staff map

53 enemy attacks were repelled last day in the hottest Pokrovsk direction, in total 164 battles took place at the front, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on December 8, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 164 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile and 67 air strikes, used six missiles and dropped 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 4180 shellings, including 85 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6568 kamikaze drones for attacks.

Air strikes hit, in particular, the areas of the settlements of Yurieve, Sumy region; Podoly, Kharkiv region; Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region.

Over the past day, the aviation of the Defense Forces struck five areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropping a total of 17 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 168 shellings, including three from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, our troops stopped four enemy attacks in the Vovchansk area.

In the Kupyansk direction, two attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to break into our defense near the settlements of Hrekivka, Serednie, Derylove, Zarichne, Myrny and in the directions of Oleksandrivka, Stavky, Torske.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, and Serebryanka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place in the Chasiv Yar area.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Yablunivka and towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Rusyn Yar, Novopavlivka, Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 53 assault actions of the aggressor in the directions of Novyi Shakhove, Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Pokrovsk, Hryshyne, Myrnohrad, Molodetske, Novopavlivka and in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Novoekonomichne, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Dachne, Filiia.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 14 attacks yesterday in the areas of the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Verbove, Vorone, Zlahoda, Krasnohirske, Pryvilne, Solodke and towards Vyshneve.

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 Russian attacks in the area of the settlements of Rybne, Radisne, Varvarivka, Dobropillia, Zelene, Huliaipole.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy made two attempts to break through the defense of our defenders in the direction of Novoandriivka and Prymorske.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to break through the defense of our defenders once in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Enemy losses per day: minus 810 soldiers, 4 cruise missiles and over five hundred UAVs

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka