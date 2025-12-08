Enemy losses per day: minus 810 soldiers, 4 cruise missiles and over five hundred UAVs

$42.180.00
49.230.00
ukenru
December 7, 05:16 PM • 13812 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 24443 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 23205 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 28123 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 52743 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 62909 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 67182 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59033 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61419 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
December 5, 03:45 PM • 57476 views
The main Christmas tree of the country lit up in Kyiv: what it was decorated withPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
1.6m/s
91%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Gas explosion in Odesa region: two injuredPhotoDecember 7, 07:47 PM • 4098 views
Trump's son: father may withdraw from Ukraine negotiations if peace attempts failDecember 7, 08:25 PM • 4478 views
Only Europe can save Ukraine from Putin and Trump - The GuardianDecember 7, 11:00 PM • 12198 views
Trump disappointed that Zelenskyy "did not familiarize himself" with the American "peace plan"02:06 AM • 7984 views
Kovalenko: footage of dead Russians near Pokrovsk indicates the ineffectiveness of numerical superiority in war04:16 AM • 5130 views
Publications
How to choose a legal Christmas tree: law enforcement offers adviceDecember 6, 12:23 PM • 53904 views
Live, artificial or potted: experts explained which Christmas tree is the most environmentally friendlyDecember 5, 05:32 PM • 63358 views
St. Nicholas Day: traditions, customs, and prohibitionsDecember 5, 11:30 AM • 75062 views
Avalanche of tragedies: why are the owners of the Odrex clinic not cooperating with the investigation?December 5, 11:17 AM • 96376 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen nextDecember 5, 06:30 AM • 83065 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Petr Pavel
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Donetsk Oblast
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix announced it is buying Warner Bros. and HBODecember 5, 12:40 PM • 42890 views
Trump changed architects for White House ballroomDecember 5, 06:50 AM • 53347 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 54481 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 68528 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 66033 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
The Guardian
Heating

Enemy losses per day: minus 810 soldiers, 4 cruise missiles and over five hundred UAVs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

On December 7, Russian troops suffered significant losses: 810 soldiers, 530 UAVs, and 4 cruise missiles. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.12.25 are estimated at 1,181,680 personnel.

Enemy losses per day: minus 810 soldiers, 4 cruise missiles and over five hundred UAVs

On December 7, Russian troops lost 810 soldiers, 530 UAVs, and 4 cruise missiles in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 08.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1181680 (+810) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11403 (+2)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23689 (+1)
        • artillery systems ‒  34917 (+10)
          • MLRS ‒  1562 (0)
            • air defense systems ‒  1253 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  431 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  88457 (+530)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4058 (+4)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  69182 (+47)
                            • special equipment ‒  4018 (+3)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              US Secretary of State Marco Rubio  stated  that Ukraine and Russia are fighting for 30-50 km of territory and 20% of Donetsk region. He noted that the US is trying to help Ukraine restore its economy and obtain security guarantees.

                              Russia has involved foreigners from 128 countries in the war against Ukraine28.11.25, 23:48 • 5784 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Technology
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine