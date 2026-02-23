Zelenskyy: "I am not a dictator and I did not start the war"

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
07:26 AM • 13220 views
Kallas does not expect progress today on the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia amid Hungary's statements about blocking it
06:24 AM • 22130 views
Zelenskyy believes Putin has already started World War III
February 22, 07:57 PM • 29617 views
OP hinted at the need to restrict Telegram after the terrorist attack in Lviv
February 22, 07:22 PM • 50559 views
Geneva may resume talks on Ukraine on February 26 - Russian media
February 22, 02:20 PM • 46200 views
Ukraine needs to mobilize another 250,000 people to change the situation at the front - Media
Exclusive
February 22, 01:36 PM • 48269 views
Eclipse corridor, retrograde Mercury, and emotionally challenging for Ukraine: horoscope for February 23 - March 1
February 22, 09:06 AM • 45123 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv on February 22 - police and SBU detained a suspect in the crimePhoto
February 22, 12:48 AM • 50425 views
23-year-old police officer killed in terrorist attack in Lviv – Prosecutor's OfficeVideo
February 21, 11:49 PM • 55724 views
Lviv Mayor Sadovyi called the explosions in the city center a terrorist act and reported the hospitalization of 14 injured peopleVideo
February 21, 10:51 PM • 44163 views
Ukrainian "Flamingo" missile could have set a world record for strike range during the attack on the Votkinsk plant
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+2°
2m/s
96%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Colombia unable to import Venezuelan gas due to lack of US license and technical issuesFebruary 23, 12:00 AM • 6284 views
Political thriller "All Quiet on the Western Front" was the main triumph at the BAFTA Film Awards in LondonFebruary 23, 12:44 AM • 13676 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 720 occupiers in one day in all directions - General StaffPhoto04:51 AM • 16768 views
Train schedule changes affected six regions, some routes replaced by buses07:45 AM • 14252 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 7460 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 101576 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 111411 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 117775 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 128936 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 166982 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Great Britain
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhoto08:38 AM • 8304 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 49711 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 50959 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 50523 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 41120 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
MIM-104 Patriot
The Diplomat
Film

Zelenskyy: "I am not a dictator and I did not start the war"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 112 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Donald Trump's words about a "dictator." Zelenskyy denied the accusations, emphasizing that he is not a dictator and did not start the war.

Zelenskyy: "I am not a dictator and I did not start the war"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who previously called him a "dictator," writes UNN with reference to BBC News.

Details

During an interview, BBC journalist Jeremy Bowen reminded the President of Ukraine that Donald Trump had previously called him a "dictator," adding that Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly "started the war."

The President of Ukraine replied briefly: "I am not a dictator, and I did not start the war. That's all," Zelenskyy said.

When asked whether President Donald Trump could be trusted in the context of security guarantees, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the issue concerns not only the US president personally.

"This is not just about President Trump. We are talking about America. As presidents, we have fixed terms. For example, we want guarantees for 30 years. Congress is needed. Presidents change, but institutions remain," Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Donald Trump denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week earlier, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a "dictator without elections."

Alla Kiosak

Politics
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine