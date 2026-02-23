Zelenskyy: "I am not a dictator and I did not start the war"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has responded to remarks by US President Donald Trump, who previously called him a "dictator," writes UNN with reference to BBC News.

Details

During an interview, BBC journalist Jeremy Bowen reminded the President of Ukraine that Donald Trump had previously called him a "dictator," adding that Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly "started the war."

The President of Ukraine replied briefly: "I am not a dictator, and I did not start the war. That's all," Zelenskyy said.

When asked whether President Donald Trump could be trusted in the context of security guarantees, Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the issue concerns not only the US president personally.

"This is not just about President Trump. We are talking about America. As presidents, we have fixed terms. For example, we want guarantees for 30 years. Congress is needed. Presidents change, but institutions remain," Zelenskyy noted.

Recall

Donald Trump denied calling Volodymyr Zelenskyy a dictator. A week earlier, Trump criticized the Ukrainian president, calling him a "dictator without elections."