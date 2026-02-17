$43.170.07
Exclusive
02:26 PM • 860 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
12:59 PM • 6062 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
12:23 PM • 11383 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
12:15 PM • 12436 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
09:48 AM • 15591 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 22862 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 32712 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 43924 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 51961 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 38635 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
53 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is increasingly attacking in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 568 views

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. Russian troops are actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, carrying out numerous attacks and shelling.

53 combat engagements took place on the front, the enemy is increasingly attacking in the Huliaipole direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 53 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Huliaipole and Pokrovsk directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy launched artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, particularly at the areas of the settlements of Zarichchia, Mykhalchyna-Sloboda in Chernihiv Oblast; Rohizne, Iskryskivshchyna, Prohres, Ryzhivka, Budky, Kucherivka in Sumy Oblast 

- the summary states.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 52 shellings of settlements and positions of our units.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of the settlement of Vovchanski Khutory and towards Okhrimivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four attacks by the invaders in the Zarichne area and towards the settlement of Stavky. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, the aggressor attacked four times in the area of Yampil, Zakitne, and Platonivka; one combat engagement is ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the Russians tried to advance to the positions of our troops towards Novodmytrivka. 

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, and towards Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka. Two attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 11 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Nykanorivka, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Filiia, and in the directions of the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Novooleksandrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the pressure and have already repelled eight attacks.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked twice in the area of the settlement of Ternove. Havrylivka and Fedorivske were subjected to air strikes with guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and towards Zaliznychne, Varvarivka. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Lisne, Verkhnia Tersa, Myrny, Charivne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions. Veselianka was subjected to an air strike with guided aerial bombs.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack.

No significant changes in the situation have been recorded in other directions so far, the General Staff summarized.

201 combat engagements occurred at the front on February 16 - General Staff17.02.26, 09:42 • 2726 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk