3 thousand companies registered on Brave1 platform, 99% of which did not exist before 2022 - Fedorov
Kyiv • UNN
The Brave1 platform has 3,000 registered companies, 99% of which were established after 2022. The platform provides grants and expertise for the development of defense technologies, including missiles and ammunition.
There are 3 thousand companies registered on the Brave1 defense cluster platform . Of these, 99% did not exist before 2022. This was stated by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov during a telethon, a correspondent of UNN reports.
Today, 3 thousand companies are registered on the Brave1 platform. Of these, 99% did not exist before 2022. That is, we provide these companies with grants to help them develop, provide expertise from the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industry, the General Staff, and the entire Defense Forces. We help these companies to understand what kind of product we need and to focus on its development
He noted that Brave1 has issued grants for more than $8 million and has now started issuing grants for rockets.
"Next year, there will be grants for the production of gunpowder and various substances that are necessary to develop the field of shells and ammunition in our country," Fedorov said.
Addendum
Fedorov statedthat there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support.
