Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14039 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89236 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159067 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133584 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140602 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137817 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178224 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111937 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169584 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Brave1 signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Danish Defense and Security Center

Brave1 signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Danish Defense and Security Center

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47368 views

Ukraine's Brave1 cluster has signed an agreement with the Danish Defense Center to cooperate in defense technology. The Defense Tech Valley summit brought together more than 1,300 participants, with investments of up to $50 million expected by the end of the year.

The Ukrainian defense innovation cluster Brave1 has signed a memorandum of cooperation with CenSec (the Danish Defense, Space and Security Center), which opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the field of defense technology. This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Brave1 held the first international investment summit Defense Tech Valley,

is dedicated to Ukrainian defense innovations.

"As part of the event, the Brave1 cluster signed a memorandum of cooperation with CenSec (the Danish Defense, Space and Security Center), which opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the field of defense technology," the Ministry of Digital Transformation reports.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, said that more than 200 technological developments are registered on the Brave1 platform every month, and each of them requires funding.

"In the year and a half of its operation, Brave1 has issued grants for more than $8 million and actively engaged in matchmaking between manufacturers and investors. Obviously, this is not enough - for scaling and high-quality r&d, we need to attract international funds," Fedorov said.

Negotiations are underway with all partners: Ministry of Strategic Industry on involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing07.10.24, 12:54 • 103686 views

According to him, 650+ developers and more than 100 investors were gathered in Kyiv for this purpose.

The main figures of the summit:

- more than 1,300 participants

- more than 100 domestic and international investors

- 650 developers from 250 teams

- presentations of 28 teams with defense solutions

- projected investments of up to $50 million by the end of the year. 

Fedorov: there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support07.10.24, 12:11 • 12877 views

Addendum

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov reported that Denmark was the first foreign partner to start direct financing of Ukrainian defense enterprises . Such a model of cooperation allows Ukraine to reduce its dependence on international aid and is a much cheaper and more efficient way to produce modern weapons.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarEconomyTechnologies
mykhailo-fedorovMikhail Fedorov
denmarkDenmark
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

