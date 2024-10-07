Brave1 signed a memorandum of cooperation with the Danish Defense and Security Center

The Ukrainian defense innovation cluster Brave1 has signed a memorandum of cooperation with CenSec (the Danish Defense, Space and Security Center), which opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the field of defense technology. This is reported by the Ministry of Digital Transformation, UNN reports.

Brave1 held the first international investment summit Defense Tech Valley,

is dedicated to Ukrainian defense innovations.

"As part of the event, the Brave1 cluster signed a memorandum of cooperation with CenSec (the Danish Defense, Space and Security Center), which opens up new opportunities for cooperation in the field of defense technology," the Ministry of Digital Transformation reports.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Vice Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development and Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, said that more than 200 technological developments are registered on the Brave1 platform every month, and each of them requires funding.

"In the year and a half of its operation, Brave1 has issued grants for more than $8 million and actively engaged in matchmaking between manufacturers and investors. Obviously, this is not enough - for scaling and high-quality r&d, we need to attract international funds," Fedorov said.

Negotiations are underway with all partners: Ministry of Strategic Industry on involvement of Ukrainian defense companies in financing

According to him, 650+ developers and more than 100 investors were gathered in Kyiv for this purpose.

The main figures of the summit:

- more than 1,300 participants

- more than 100 domestic and international investors

- 650 developers from 250 teams

- presentations of 28 teams with defense solutions

- projected investments of up to $50 million by the end of the year.

Fedorov: there are startups in Ukraine that can quickly change the situation at the front, but they need financial support

Addendum

Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Dmytro Klimenkov reported that Denmark was the first foreign partner to start direct financing of Ukrainian defense enterprises . Such a model of cooperation allows Ukraine to reduce its dependence on international aid and is a much cheaper and more efficient way to produce modern weapons.