201 combat engagements occurred in the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, 201 combat engagements were recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3787 shellings, including 50 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4406 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The Russians also launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Kupyansk, Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Pokrovske, Mykhailo-Zavodske, Danylivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Yasnohirka in Donetsk Oblast; Dobropillia, Novoyakovlivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

The situation in specific directions is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 163 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Prylipka, Starytsia, Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and towards Kolodyazne and Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Senkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Myrny, Zarichne, and towards Stepove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday in the areas of Yalta, Tovste, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded, the enemy advanced in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, and towards Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one assault attempt in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1200 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers, 90 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 47 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of December 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 111 attack UAVs, 83 of which were shot down. Hits and debris falls were recorded in four regions, with civilian casualties.