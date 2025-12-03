201 combat engagements occurred in the past day - General Staff

$42.340.08
The European Union has agreed on a complete ban on Russian gas imports by the end of 2027 - EU Council
December 2, 11:38 PM • 15732 views
Trump-Putin meeting not planned due to lack of progress in negotiations
December 2, 10:18 PM • 15827 views
"There is no compromise version of the plan for Ukraine yet": Putin's aide on the results of the Kremlin talksVideo
December 2, 12:35 PM • 28005 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian fakes about the capture of Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Vovchansk
Exclusive
December 2, 11:54 AM • 66758 views
Expensive doesn't mean quality: will the Ministry of Health be able to protect the victims of the Odrex clinic and restore justice?Photo
Exclusive
December 2, 11:33 AM • 46015 views
Manipulation under the guise of "defense": what is behind Putin's statements about a "security zone" on the border
December 2, 10:36 AM • 37025 views
"Things that cannot be discussed over the phone": Zelenskyy received a detailed report from the delegation after Miami and instructed to continue working with Trump's team
December 2, 10:08 AM • 33159 views
US plans to return frozen assets to Russia in EU after peace deal - Politico
Exclusive
December 2, 06:00 AM • 58938 views
Ukraine prepares for large-scale changes: IMF demands strengthening of tax policy
December 1, 05:14 PM • 55658 views
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Trump plans to expand US travel ban to 30 countries after Washington shootingDecember 2, 09:01 PM • 10668 views
Ukraine is ready to start EU accession talks immediately - ZelenskyyPhotoDecember 2, 09:42 PM • 6768 views
Putin's meeting with Witkoff and Kushner ended: it lasted almost 5 hoursPhotoVideoDecember 2, 09:55 PM • 5172 views
Czech Republic halts modernization of T-72 tanks planned for transfer to Ukraine05:14 AM • 12300 views
Zelenskyy was supposed to meet with Witkoff and Kushner in Brussels, but it was canceled - journalist06:33 AM • 3556 views
"Nevada-Samara" and manipulations in public procurement: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 2Photo06:30 AM • 2812 views
"3000 km across Ukraine": the first stage of the program has started - how to get tickets for kilometersDecember 2, 04:58 PM • 27321 views
Licenses issued – no control: why the Ministry of Health “turns a blind eye” to tragedies at OdrexDecember 2, 02:41 PM • 37151 views
How to prevent a ransomware attack: tips from the cyber policeDecember 2, 02:40 PM • 35532 views
Bitcoin and bonds recover after sell-offs, stocks show growthDecember 2, 11:57 AM • 36464 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 47541 views
Olena Topolia and the leader of the band "Antytila" are divorcing after 12 years of marriagePhotoVideoDecember 1, 08:53 AM • 49745 views
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 105495 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 79781 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 95702 views
201 combat engagements occurred in the past day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

201 combat engagements were recorded in the past day. The enemy launched 1 missile and 52 air strikes, carried out 3787 shelling attacks, and deployed 4406 kamikaze drones. The total losses of the occupiers amounted to 1200 personnel.

201 combat engagements occurred in the past day - General Staff

Over the past day, 201 combat engagements were recorded. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The enemy launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 153 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3787 shellings, including 50 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 4406 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The Russians also launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of Kupyansk, Kivsharivka in Kharkiv Oblast; Pokrovske, Mykhailo-Zavodske, Danylivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Yasnohirka in Donetsk Oblast; Dobropillia, Novoyakovlivka, Nove Zaporizhzhia, Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit three areas of concentration of enemy personnel, weapons, and military equipment.

The situation in specific directions is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven Russian attacks. Over the past day, the enemy carried out 163 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, our troops stopped 15 enemy attacks in the areas of Prylipka, Starytsia, Synelnykove, Vovchansk, and towards Kolodyazne and Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, eight attacks by the invaders took place yesterday. Our defenders repelled enemy assault actions in the areas of Senkivka, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhlyakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 31 times, trying to break into our defense in the areas of Novovodyane, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Serednie, Karpivka, Shandryholove, Kolodyazi, Myrny, Zarichne, and towards Stepove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 enemy attacks near Yampil, Dronivka, Serebryanka, Siversk, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 27 attacks in the areas of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Yablunivka, and Rusyn Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Volodymyrivka, Mayak, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Novoekonomichne, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks yesterday in the areas of Yalta, Tovste, Zelenyi Hai, Oleksandrograf, Sosnivka, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, five combat engagements were recorded, the enemy advanced in the areas of Zatyshshia, Huliaipole, and towards Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled one assault attempt in the area of the Antonivskyi bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

The total losses of the Russian invaders over the past day amounted to 1200 personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized six tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 12 artillery systems, three multiple rocket launchers, 90 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 47 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of December 3, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 111 attack UAVs, 83 of which were shot down. Hits and debris falls were recorded in four regions, with civilian casualties.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Donetsk Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Ukraine
Kupiansk