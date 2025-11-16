176 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: General Staff maps

$42.060.00
48.880.00
ukenru
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 424 views
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
07:00 AM • 6268 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland
05:50 AM • 3150 views
Ukraine has agreed with Greece on gas imports to meet winter needs - Zelenskyy revealed details
November 15, 05:21 PM • 20220 views
Ukraine and Russia agreed on the exchange of 1,200 Ukrainian prisoners - Umerov
November 15, 01:07 PM • 37205 views
General Staff confirmed strike on Ryazan oil refinery and Russian facilities in temporarily occupied Crimea
November 15, 09:13 AM • 41564 views
Poland provides assistance to Ukrainian refugees for the last year - Nawrocki
November 15, 07:45 AM • 39505 views
In Ukraine, applications for financial assistance of 1000 hryvnias have started, but problems arise when registering for children
November 14, 06:09 PM • 52015 views
The Rada is proposed to expand the grounds for banning departure from Ukraine: who will be affected
Exclusive
November 14, 03:39 PM • 44677 views
Passing the heating season: how to reduce utility bills in winter
November 14, 03:03 PM • 38396 views
Series of strikes on Russian facilities: General Staff confirms hits in Novorossiysk, Saratov region, and Engels area
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Occupiers introduced fines for draining water from radiators: in Luhansk region, the heating system became the only source of liquid - CNSNovember 16, 01:31 AM • 10788 views
Israel restricts humanitarian aid to Gaza, violating international law - The GuardianNovember 16, 02:03 AM • 2774 views
Russian attacks targeting Ukrainian civilians are war crimes - Belgian Foreign Minister02:29 AM • 3468 views
Dozens of explosions rocked Russian Samara: oil refinery under attackVideo04:02 AM • 6264 views
Occupant losses: Defense Forces eliminated 860 Russians and over 400 enemy UAVs in a day05:32 AM • 4506 views
Publications
A week of retrograde wisdom, deep renewal, and mystical New Moon: astrological forecast for November 17–23Photo
Exclusive
08:19 AM • 400 views
Either win or lose: Ukraine will play the final match in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Iceland07:00 AM • 6226 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 79848 views
Minister of Education and Science Lisovyi dismissed former MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko from the post of rector of the State Biotechnological University, but there's a nuancePhoto
Exclusive
November 14, 01:14 PM • 72985 views
Balanced nutrition plate: what a balanced diet looks likePhotoNovember 14, 12:13 PM • 48580 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Hakan Fidan
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Pokrovsk
Belgium
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" star Michelle Yeoh to receive Berlinale award for contribution to cinemaNovember 14, 04:53 PM • 22768 views
Five iconic films of the 2000s: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 14, 01:27 PM • 79848 views
Man who assaulted Ariana Grande in Singapore charged in courtNovember 14, 01:14 PM • 29311 views
Billie Eilish accused Elon Musk of accumulating wealth instead of saving the worldNovember 14, 09:46 AM • 45506 views
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 87676 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle

176 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: General Staff maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1318 views

On November 15, 176 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. The enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, and used 6153 kamikaze drones.

176 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: General Staff maps

On November 15, 176 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 122 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4251 shellings, including 131 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6153 kamikaze drones for destruction.

- the General Staff said.

They clarified that air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of Pokrovske, Bratske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Prymorske, Malokaterynivka, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of personnel concentration, seven command posts, 11 artillery pieces, two ammunition depots, a radar station, and one other important object of the Russian invaders.

- the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 179 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, seven combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Bohuslavka, Kupiansk, and towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of Yampilivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, and towards Druzhliubivka, Drobycheve, and Borova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out 12 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamyanske, Pereizne, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Minkivka and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Rusyne Yar, and towards Sofiivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times in the directions of Varvarivka and Zatyshshia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out five attacks near Stepnohirsk, Plavni, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out three futile offensive actions in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 860 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launcher systems, 409 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 68 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted11.11.25, 16:16 • 4258 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Ukraine
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk