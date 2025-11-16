176 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours: General Staff maps

On November 15, 176 combat engagements were recorded at the front. This was reported by UNN with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that yesterday the enemy launched one missile and 53 air strikes, used one missile, and dropped 122 guided aerial bombs.

In addition, it carried out 4251 shellings, including 131 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6153 kamikaze drones for destruction. - the General Staff said.

They clarified that air strikes affected, in particular, the areas of Pokrovske, Bratske in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zaliznychne, Prymorske, Malokaterynivka, Kosivtseve, Ternuvate, Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; OdradoKamyanka in Kherson Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of personnel concentration, seven command posts, 11 artillery pieces, two ammunition depots, a radar station, and one other important object of the Russian invaders. - the summary says.

Situation by directions

In the Pivnichno-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, two combat engagements took place last day. The enemy launched four air strikes, dropped a total of 11 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 179 artillery shellings, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Pivdenno-Slobozhanskyi direction, seven combat engagements took place in the area of Vovchansk and towards Dvorichanske.

In the Kupiansk direction, five enemy attacks took place last day. The Defense Forces repelled enemy assault actions in the area of Bohuslavka, Kupiansk, and towards Pishchane and Novoplatonivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance in the areas of Yampilivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, and towards Druzhliubivka, Drobycheve, and Borova.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out 12 attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Serebrianka, Verkhnokamyanske, Pereizne, and in the direction of Zvanivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements with the enemy took place in the areas of Minkivka and Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks near Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Rusyne Yar, and towards Sofiivka and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 52 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Chervonyi Lyman, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Novoekonomichne, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Rivne, Novopavlivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filia, Dachne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 20 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Yalta, Sosnivka, Pryvilne, Vorone, Verbove, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, and Zelenyi Hai.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 12 times in the directions of Varvarivka and Zatyshshia.

In the Orikhiv direction, the aggressor carried out five attacks near Stepnohirsk, Plavni, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy carried out three futile offensive actions in the direction of Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Recall

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 860 people. Also, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized three tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 26 artillery systems, two multiple rocket launcher systems, 409 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 68 units of automotive equipment, and two units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Lavrov stated that "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine are mandatory conditions for ending the war. The National Security and Defense Council reacted