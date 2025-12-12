174 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one aircraft and 253 UAVs - General Staff

Over the past day, 174 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On December 11, the enemy launched one missile and 38 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 99 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4524 shellings, 94 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 4485 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Chervona Hirka, Reutyntsi in Sumy Oblast; Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast; Prydorozhne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, and a ground control station for UAVs of the Russian invaders.

The situation on the front line is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place last day. The enemy carried out 145 shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, five combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault in the area of Stepova Novoselivka last day.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked 11 times. They tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and towards Karmazynivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out six attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, enemy units carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Verbove, Pryvillia, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, Rybne, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 13 attacks in the area of the settlement of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one attempt of an occupiers' offensive failed.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,400 personnel. Ukrainian warriors also neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, an aircraft, 253 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, two missiles, two units of special equipment, and 107 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russian troops massively attacked Odesa district with attack drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility, warehouses, an administrative building, and a garage.