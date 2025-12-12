174 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one aircraft and 253 UAVs - General Staff

$42.280.10
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 56 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
01:09 AM • 10067 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 23028 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 31668 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 29271 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 31332 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 42181 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 21482 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
December 11, 11:59 AM • 21601 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
December 11, 11:58 AM • 17102 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
EU agrees on mechanism for long-term freezing of Russian assets - mediaDecember 11, 09:17 PM • 4980 views
Zelenskyy considers holding a referendum on Donbas amid US pressure - BloombergDecember 11, 11:00 PM • 3338 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - Bloomberg02:14 AM • 7368 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needs03:58 AM • 5908 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISW04:30 AM • 7742 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 42187 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 48846 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 49410 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 60224 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 60833 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 30736 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 33124 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 38474 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 34570 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 42948 views
174 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one aircraft and 253 UAVs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Over the past day, 174 combat engagements took place on the front line. The enemy launched 1 missile and 38 air strikes, carried out 4524 shellings, involving 4485 kamikaze drones.

174 combat engagements on the front line in 24 hours: Ukrainian Armed Forces destroyed one aircraft and 253 UAVs - General Staff

Over the past day, 174 combat engagements were recorded on the front line. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

On December 11, the enemy launched one missile and 38 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used three missiles and dropped 99 guided bombs. In addition, they carried out 4524 shellings, 94 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems, and involved 4485 kamikaze drones.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Spirne, Chervona Hirka, Reutyntsi in Sumy Oblast; Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast; Prydorozhne in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit an area of concentration of personnel and equipment, a command post, and a ground control station for UAVs of the Russian invaders.

The situation on the front line is as follows:

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, six combat engagements took place last day. The enemy carried out 145 shellings, including nine from multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, five combat engagements took place – the enemy tried to advance in the area of the settlement of Prylipka and towards Izbytske and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy assault in the area of Stepova Novoselivka last day.

In the Lyman direction, the invaders attacked 11 times. They tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Derylove, Kolodiazi, Zarichne, and towards Karmazynivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, the enemy carried out six attacks on the positions of our units in the areas of Dronivka, Serebryanka, and Pereizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, enemy units carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Ivanopillia, Kostiantynivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 49 offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 26 attacks on the positions of our troops near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Sichneve, Verbove, Pryvillia, Vyshneve, Krasnohirske, Rybne, and Pryvilne.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 13 attacks in the area of the settlement of Huliaipole and towards Dobropillia and Varvarivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the invading forces attacked the positions of our defenders 16 times in the areas of the settlements of Mala Tokmachka, Stepove, Stepnohirsk, and towards Prymorske and Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, one attempt of an occupiers' offensive failed.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Last day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1,400 personnel. Ukrainian warriors also neutralized two tanks, six armored combat vehicles, 16 artillery systems, two multiple launch rocket systems, three air defense systems, an aircraft, 253 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, two missiles, two units of special equipment, and 107 units of automotive equipment of the occupiers.

Recall

On the night of December 12, Russian troops massively attacked Odesa district with attack drones, damaging an energy infrastructure facility, warehouses, an administrative building, and a garage.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Energy
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Odesa