Exclusive
08:21 AM • 2126 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a teacher attacked a lyceum employee with a knife
08:10 AM • 2518 views
10 people died due to the Russian attack on Ternopil, among 37 injured, twelve are children, there are people under the rubble - MIAPhotoVideo
Exclusive
08:06 AM • 4700 views
Gas imports from Greece: expert explains what is more profitable and whether supplies will be sufficientPhoto
Exclusive
07:42 AM • 10572 views
Over a year without reaction: why the Ministry of Health does not inspect the Odrex clinic after the death of a patient and complaints about the actions of doctors
07:17 AM • 8104 views
Zelenskyy arrives in Turkey: meetings with Erdogan and Trump's special envoy Witkoff expectedPhoto
05:06 AM • 23508 views
Trump sent a Pentagon delegation to Kyiv to resume peace talks
03:05 AM • 17269 views
Trump administration secretly developing new plan to end war in Ukraine with Russia - Axios
November 18, 10:19 PM • 28971 views
US State Department approves $105 million sale of Patriot equipment to UkrainePhoto
November 18, 07:06 PM • 49789 views
Spain guaranteed Ukraine one billion euros annually and new air defense and economic aid packages – ZelenskyyVideo
November 18, 06:35 PM • 38838 views
Chernyshov was remanded in custody with a bail of UAH 51.6 million
160 combat engagements in 24 hours: Russians launched 71 airstrikes and dropped 139 KABs - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1062 views

Over the past day, November 18, 160 combat engagements were recorded on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. The occupiers carried out 71 airstrikes, dropped 139 guided aerial bombs, and deployed 5204 kamikaze drones.

160 combat engagements in 24 hours: Russians launched 71 airstrikes and dropped 139 KABs - General Staff

Over the past day, November 18, 160 combat engagements were recorded on the fronts of the Russian-Ukrainian war. Russian occupiers launched two missile and 71 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, and also used two missiles and dropped 139 guided aerial bombs, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

There were also 4145 shellings, 131 of which were from multiple launch rocket systems. The enemy used 5204 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The occupiers launched strikes on the areas of the settlements of Moshchenka, Chernihiv region; Kolomiyka, Pokrovske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Huliaipole, Vozdvyzhivka, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Zaporizhzhia region; Prydniprovske, Kherson region.

According to the General Staff, the situation on the fronts as of the morning of November 19 is as follows:

in the Siversk-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders twice, launched one air strike, dropped four guided bombs, carried out 178 shellings, including six from multiple launch rocket systems;

in the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, six combat engagements took place yesterday near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and towards the settlement of Kolodiazhne;

in the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy attacks took place over the past day. The defense forces repelled the enemy's assault actions in the areas of the settlements of Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Kupyansk;

in the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked seven times, trying to advance towards the settlements of Korovyn Yar, Stavky, Drobycheve, Lyman, and towards Oleksandrivka;

in the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks over the past day. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of Serebryanka, Yampil, Fedorivka, and towards Siversk and Zvanivka;

in the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements with the enemy took place towards Bondarne and towards Virolyubivka;

in the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Rusynyi Yar, and towards Kostiantynivka, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka;

in the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 50 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Nove Shakhove, Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Novoekonomichne, Novopavlivka, Rivne, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne;

in the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces repelled 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sosnivka, Verbove, Oleksiivka, Pryvilne, Rivnopillia, Rybne, Pavlivka, Krasnohirske;

in the Huliaipole direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 19 times in the areas of Dobropillia, Zelenyi Hai, Zatyshshia, Vesele;

in the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces stopped two offensive actions of the enemy in the areas of Prymorske and Kamianske;

in the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks by the occupiers in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

The losses of the Russian occupiers over the past day amounted to 850 personnel. According to the General Staff, the enemy lost a tank, an armored combat vehicle, 12 artillery systems, a multiple launch rocket system, 293 operational-tactical level unmanned aerial vehicles, 56 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

Also, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over the past day, four areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, and two other important objects of the Russian occupation forces were hit.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian servicemen in the Kherson direction are dying or getting injured due to the use of expired Soviet-made ammunition.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Village
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kherson Oblast
Siversk
Kupiansk