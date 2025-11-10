156 battles in 24 hours: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled massive Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk and Slobozhanske directions
Kyiv • UNN
On November 10, 156 combat engagements took place on the front, all attempts by Russian troops to break through were repelled. The fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russians carried out 59 attacks.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 156 combat engagements took place at the front on November 10. Russian troops actively attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders, but all attempts to break through were repelled. The General Staff reported this in its evening summary, writes UNN.
Details
According to the staff, the enemy launched one missile and 14 air strikes, using 2 missiles and 30 guided aerial bombs, and also used more than 2,200 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian settlements and defenders' positions were subjected to more than 3,400 shellings.
The fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russians carried out 59 attacks, but were stopped. In this section of the front alone, 66 occupiers were eliminated and another 64 were wounded, 15 drones and 11 units of equipment were destroyed.
Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kinzhals and 5 other missiles, 52 out of 67 drones neutralized10.11.25, 09:43 • 7388 views
In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopil, Yehorivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.
In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of our troops in the area of Prymorske. The enemy was unsuccessful – our defenders stopped all enemy attempts.
Active hostilities also continued near Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and on the left bank of the Dnipro. In most directions, the enemy did not achieve success.
Over 600 deaths recorded in Russia's Central Military District due to chaos, unsanitary conditions, and drugs – GUR10.11.25, 09:16 • 5558 views