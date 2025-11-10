$41.980.11
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
05:42 PM • 28805 views
Ukraine faces another day of blackouts: how schedules will operate tomorrow and how many queues will be without electricity
November 10, 01:36 PM • 55057 views
Christmas Lent 2025: start date, dietary rules and prohibitionsPhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 01:10 PM • 62989 views
Up to 8 years in prison for TCC for mobilizing those reserved and those not subject to conscription: when can the Rada adopt the law, and is the punishment sufficient?
Exclusive
November 10, 12:12 PM • 49675 views
Education Minister Lisovyi kept the acting rector of the State Biotechnological University, a person connected to bribe-taking MP Odarchenko, in office
November 10, 10:02 AM • 51912 views
"Umbrellas are a must": Cyclone Niksala to bring rain and cold snap to UkrainePhoto
Exclusive
November 10, 09:50 AM • 93015 views
How the Ukrainian language is protected today - an interview with the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language
Exclusive
November 10, 09:28 AM • 43300 views
Underage driver hits pedestrian to death in Prykarpattia
November 10, 08:17 AM • 47406 views
Law enforcement conducts a large-scale operation to expose corruption in the energy sectorPhoto
November 10, 04:17 AM • 40414 views
One step closer to ending the longest shutdown: US Senate backs government funding bill
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Exclusive
Exclusive
156 battles in 24 hours: The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled massive Russian assaults in the Pokrovsk and Slobozhanske directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3230 views

On November 10, 156 combat engagements took place on the front, all attempts by Russian troops to break through were repelled. The fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russians carried out 59 attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that 156 combat engagements took place at the front on November 10. Russian troops actively attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders, but all attempts to break through were repelled. The General Staff reported this in its evening summary, writes UNN.

According to the staff, the enemy launched one missile and 14 air strikes, using 2 missiles and 30 guided aerial bombs, and also used more than 2,200 kamikaze drones. Ukrainian settlements and defenders' positions were subjected to more than 3,400 shellings.

The fiercest battles took place in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Russians carried out 59 attacks, but were stopped. In this section of the front alone, 66 occupiers were eliminated and another 64 were wounded, 15 drones and 11 units of equipment were destroyed.

Russia attacked Ukraine with two Kinzhals and 5 other missiles, 52 out of 67 drones neutralized10.11.25, 09:43 • 7388 views

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Ivanivka, Sosnivka, Vorone, Orestopil, Yehorivka. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried three times to advance to the positions of our troops in the area of Prymorske. The enemy was unsuccessful – our defenders stopped all enemy attempts.

Active hostilities also continued near Vovchansk, Kupyansk, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole, and on the left bank of the Dnipro. In most directions, the enemy did not achieve success.

Over 600 deaths recorded in Russia's Central Military District due to chaos, unsanitary conditions, and drugs – GUR10.11.25, 09:16 • 5558 views

Stepan Haftko

