Over six hundred Russian servicemen died in the Central Military District of the Russian Federation in 2024–2025 not on the battlefield, but due to drunkenness, drugs, suicides, and unsanitary conditions. Mass deaths indicate deep demoralization and decay of the occupying army. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate, writes UNN.

During 2024–2025, over 600 servicemen of the Central Military District of the Russian Federation—one of the five operating within the structure of the occupying army—died due to official negligence, alcohol and drug overdose, fights, and unsanitary conditions. - the report says.

In particular, in 2024, at least 71 servicemen committed suicide, and in the first half of 2025, 86 soldiers and officers have already taken their own lives.

Meanwhile, the low quality of food in the military units of the district led to the death of 32 occupiers from food poisoning.

Muscovites are also being killed by drugs: in the incomplete year of 2025, 112 cases of deaths from drug poisoning were recorded, almost catching up with the figure for the entire year of 2024—then 143 people died. - added the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The rising level of suicides, crime, and drug abuse among Russian military personnel is a sign of deep demoralization of the occupying contingent.

