Currently, a total of 154 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The occupiers used 2,211 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,676 shellings, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

Today, the terrorist state launched one missile and 58 air strikes, used two missiles and dropped 106 guided bombs. In addition, the invaders used 2,211 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,676 shellings of our troops' positions and settlements. - the summary says.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy launched six air strikes, dropped 12 guided bombs, and carried out 160 shellings, including five from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Today, the enemy attacked 14 times in the Southern Slobozhansky direction near Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory, Tykhe, Kamianka, Kutkivka, and in the direction of Okhrimivka, Otradne, and Bologivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Three times the aggressor tried to advance on our positions in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Stepova Novoselivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled six Russian attacks today. The enemy advanced in the areas of the settlements of Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Derylove.

In the Sloviansk direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled nine enemy attacks. Occupying units tried to advance in the areas of the settlements of Serebrianka, Yampil, Dronivka, Vyyimka, and Fedorivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, one combat engagement took place with the enemy, who attacked the positions of our defenders in the direction of Predtechyne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, our troops repelled 22 enemy attacks today in the areas of the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Kleban-Byk, Oleksandro-Kalynove, and Rusyn-Yar.

In the Pokrovsk direction, during this day, the aggressor attacked our positions 42 times in the areas of the settlements of Volodymyrivka, Nykanorivka, Myroliubivka, Novoekonomichne, Promin, Lysivka, Pokrovsk, Zvirove, Chunyshche, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Horikhove, and Filiia. While restraining the enemy's pressure, Ukrainian defenders repelled 38 attacks, and two combat engagements are ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers lost 138 people killed and wounded. Our soldiers destroyed four units of automotive equipment, three unmanned aerial vehicles, and four units of special equipment; they also hit eight units of automotive equipment, five artillery systems, and nine shelters for enemy personnel.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, our defenders have already repelled 26 enemy attacks near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Ivanivka, Oleksandrograf, Sichneve, Sosnivka, Oleksiivka, Novomykolaivka, Novohryhorivka, Malynivka, and Poltavka. Two more combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, no combat engagements were recorded.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked five times in the areas of the settlements of Kamianske, Plavni, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks by the occupiers.

