Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

153 combat engagements took place on the front: in the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy tried to attack 56 times - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 134 views

On June 27, 153 combat engagements were recorded on the front, 56 of which were in the Pokrovsk direction, where the Defense Forces repelled enemy attacks. The total losses of the Russians amounted to a thousand people, as well as a significant amount of equipment and weapons.

Over the past day, June 27, 153 combat engagements took place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The defense forces repelled 56 enemy attacks in the hottest Pokrovsk direction. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 08:00 on June 28, 2025, writes UNN.

According to updated information, the invaders launched four missile and 57 air strikes, employing 12 missiles and dropping 111 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 3,633 kamikaze drones and carried out 5,623 artillery shells on the positions of our troops and settlements, including 54 from multiple rocket launchers.

- the report says.

The aggressor launched air strikes, particularly on areas of settlements such as Okhrymivka, Dovhenke in Kharkiv Oblast; Poltavka, Myrnohrad, Popiv Yar, Pokrovsk, Horikhove – Donetsk Oblast; Orikhiv, Kamianka, Luhove – Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck 14 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons, and military equipment, two command posts, an air defense system, and ten enemy artillery systems.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to contain the invaders in the Pivnichno-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. Thus, over the past day, the enemy launched 12 air strikes – dropping 22 guided aerial bombs, carried out 341 shellings, three of which were from multiple rocket launchers. Ukrainian defenders stopped 17 enemy assault actions.

In the South-Slobozhansky direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders seven times in the areas of Vovchansk, Fyholivka, and towards Petro-Ivanivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction yesterday, there were five attacks by the invaders. Our defenders stopped the enemy's assault actions in the areas of Pishchane, Kindrashivka, and in the directions of Novoplatonivka and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to break into our defenses in the areas of Lypove, Shyikivka, Novosergiyivka, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novyi Mir. In the Siversk direction, our defenders stopped two enemy attacks near Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction yesterday, five combat engagements were recorded near Markove, Predtechyne, and towards Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy carried out 17 attacks – towards Yablunivka, Dyliivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyn Yar, near Shcherbynivka, Novospaske.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 56 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of Malinivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novosergiyivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, and in the directions of Volodymyrivka, Myrnohrad, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, Novopavlivka.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy yesterday carried out 19 attacks in the areas of Shevchenko, Fedorivka, and towards Zaporizhzhia, Myrne, Perebudova, Yalta, and Komar.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers tried to advance three times near Kamianka.

Over the past day, in the Prydniprovsky direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to approach our positions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of aggressive groupings of the aggressor were detected.

Our soldiers inflict significant losses on the occupying forces in manpower, equipment, and actively undermine the offensive potential of the occupiers in the rear.

- added the General Staff.

In total, over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to one thousand personnel. Ukrainian soldiers also neutralized one tank, 12 armored combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems, an air defense system, four aircraft, 237 operational-tactical UAVs, six missiles, and 131 units of automotive equipment belonging to the occupiers.

Another 1000 occupiers, 1 enemy tank and 4 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Anti-aircraft warfare
Kharkiv Oblast
Volyn Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Siversk
Toretsk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk
Tesla
