Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the enemy army lost at least another 1,000 of its servicemen and hundreds of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.06.25 are estimated to be:

personnel – about 1,017,720 (+1000) people,

tanks – 10,970 (+1) units,

armored combat vehicles – 22,908 (+12) units,

artillery systems – 29,665 (+35) units,

MLRS – 1425 (+0) units,

air defense systems – 1189 (+1) units,

aircraft – 420 (+4) units,

helicopters – 337 (+0) units,

operational-tactical level UAVs – 42,477 (+237) units,

cruise missiles – 3394 (+6) units,

ships / boats – 28 (+0) units,

submarines – 1 (+0) unit,

vehicles and fuel tanks – 53,415 (+131) units,

special equipment – 3921 (+0) units.

117 combat engagements took place on the front, 53 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff