Another 1000 occupiers, 1 enemy tank and 4 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 04:06 PM • 24306 views
The GUR commented on whether Russia is delaying prisoner exchanges
June 27, 03:44 PM
June 27, 03:44 PM • 71245 views
Chernyshov Released on 120 Million Hryvnia Bail
June 27, 03:12 PM • 98465 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 01:18 PM • 63094 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
June 27, 01:01 PM • 172378 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 10:27 AM • 53076 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
June 27, 10:12 AM • 66749 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
June 27, 09:36 AM • 55831 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM
June 27, 09:07 AM • 52037 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
June 26, 04:34 PM • 219180 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
+17°
3.6m/s
90%
746mm
Drift in the center of Lviv: police fined Corvette and Cadillac drivers
Crisis of Confidence: European Countries Beef Up Defense, But Seek to Avoid Dependence on the US
Sofa with a secret: a man was transporting 32 pairs of AirPods Max from Germany to Ukraine inside furniture
Germany raises minimum wage, moving to second place in the EU
Russia attacked a 21-story residential building in Odesa: the State Emergency Service showed the consequences
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
June 27, 03:12 PM • 98454 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
June 27, 01:01 PM • 172370 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:34 PM • 219179 views
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years together
Another 1000 occupiers, 1 enemy tank and 4 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 948 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has updated data on enemy losses over the past day. Russia lost at least 1000 servicemen, as well as hundreds of pieces of equipment, including 1 tank and 4 aircraft.

Another 1000 occupiers, 1 enemy tank and 4 aircraft: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Over the past day, on the Russian-Ukrainian front, the enemy army lost at least another 1,000 of its servicemen and hundreds of units of equipment and weapons. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.06.25 are estimated to be:

  • personnel – about 1,017,720 (+1000) people,
    • tanks – 10,970 (+1) units,
      • armored combat vehicles – 22,908 (+12) units,
        • artillery systems – 29,665 (+35) units,
          • MLRS – 1425 (+0) units,
            • air defense systems – 1189 (+1) units,
              • aircraft – 420 (+4) units,
                • helicopters – 337 (+0) units,
                  • operational-tactical level UAVs – 42,477 (+237) units,
                    • cruise missiles – 3394 (+6) units,
                      • ships / boats – 28 (+0) units,
                        • submarines – 1 (+0) unit,
                          • vehicles and fuel tanks – 53,415 (+131) units,
                            • special equipment – 3921 (+0) units.

                              117 combat engagements took place on the front, 53 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff
28.06.25, 00:20

                              Olga Rozgon

