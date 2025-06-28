117 combat engagements took place on the front, 53 of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 117 combat engagements have occurred, the enemy launched four missile and thirty-three air strikes on the positions of our troops and settlements, using twelve missiles and forty-nine guided aerial bombs. This is stated in the General Staff's report as of 22:00 on 27.06.2025, writes UNN.

Seventeen combat engagements took place today in the North-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, three of which are still ongoing. During the day, the enemy carried out 323 artillery shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers; delivered twelve air strikes, dropping twenty-two guided bombs - the report says.

Ukrainian units repelled five attacks in the South-Slobozhansky direction in the areas of Vovchansk, Fyholivka and towards Petro-Ivanivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance five times on our defensive positions in the areas of Pischane, Kindrashivka, and in the direction of Novoplatonivka and Petropavlivka. The Defense Forces stopped two enemy attacks, three more combat engagements are still ongoing.

The enemy attacked seventeen times in the Lyman direction, trying to advance in the areas of Lypove, Shyikivka, Novoserhiivka, Ridkodub, Torske, and in the directions of Hlushchenkove, Hrekivka, Shandryholove, Novyi Myr. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

In the Siverskyi direction, our defenders successfully stopped two enemy attacks near Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the invader's troops attacked five times near Markovo, Predtechyne, and towards Bila Hora.

The enemy tried to break into our defense seventeen times in the Toretsk direction towards Yablunivka, Dyliivka, Pleshchiivka, Oleksandro-Kalynove, Rusyne Yar, near Shcherbynivka, Novospaske.

The enemy is intensely attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. Here, during the day, the aggressor carried out 53 assault and offensive actions. High activity of Russian occupiers in the areas of Malinivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Novoserhiivka, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, Troitske, and in the directions of Volodymyrka, Myrnorad, Serhiivka, Novopidhorodne, Poltavka, Oleksiivka, Myrne, Novopavlivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing. The settlements of Poltavka, Popiv Yar, Pokrovsk, Horikhove, and Myrnorad were subjected to Russian guided aerial bomb strikes. - reported the General Staff.

According to preliminary estimates, today Ukrainian warriors in this direction neutralized 104 occupiers, 63 of them irretrievably. Our defenders also destroyed nine vehicles, seven motorcycles, and four unmanned aerial vehicles.

In the Novopavlivka direction, our defenders stopped ten attacks in the areas of Shevchenko, Fedorivka, and towards Zaporizhzhia, Myrny, Perebudova, Yalta, and Komar; six more combat engagements remain unfinished.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

With air support in the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces three times near Kamianske — without success.

In the Prydniprovia direction, the enemy made two unsuccessful attempts to advance.

Ukrainian military attacked Russian airfield "Marinivka": two Su-34 destroyed, two more damaged