153 combat engagements recorded on the front line in 24 hours - General Staff

Over the past day, 153 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The Russians used 7 missiles, 87 air strikes, dropping 247 guided aerial bombs. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

In addition, the aggressor used 6,649 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,215 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, including 75 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

Air strikes were carried out, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Pokrovske, Velykomykhailivka, Samiilivka, Voskresenka, Huliaipilske, Vozdvyzhivka, Kamianka, Zalizne, Shcherbaky, and Barvinivka.

Over the past day, the missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces hit the enemy's UAV control point.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 91 shellings over the past day, one of them from multiple rocket launcher systems. They also launched four air strikes using 12 KABs.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of Ukrainian defenders ten times, in the areas of the settlements of Vovchansk, Dvorichanske, and towards Prylipka, Kutkivka, Fyholivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, two combat engagements took place yesterday in the Pishchane area.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to break into the Ukrainian defense in the areas of the settlements of Drobycheve, Stavky, Lyman, Tverdokhlibove, Novoselivka.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders stopped 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance towards Yampil, Platonivka, Kryva Luka, and in the areas of Dronivka, Zakitne, Riznykivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 12 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Berestok, Illinivka, Sofiivka, and Novopavlivka, Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 41 assaults by the aggressor near the settlements of Vilne, Zatyshok, Myrnograd, Novooleksandrivka, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novopidhorodne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia, Shevchenko, and towards Toretsk.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out five attacks over the past day in the areas of Yehorivka, Zlahoda, and towards Ivanivka, Zlahoda, Zelenyi Hai, and Verbove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Pryluky, Staroukrainka, and towards Svyatopetrivka, Zaliznychne, Zelene, Krynychne.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the Prymorske area.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 730 personnel. The enemy also lost two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, 22 artillery systems, 1,161 unmanned aerial vehicles, 68 units of automotive equipment, and one unit of special equipment.

Recall

On the night of February 7, the Russians launched a combined attack on Ukraine. An enemy UAV hit Kharkiv, and explosions were heard in Vinnytsia and Burshtyn.