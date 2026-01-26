138 battles on the front, 41 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

138 combat engagements occurred on the front line over the past day, which is slightly more than the day before, with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovsk direction, accounting for almost a third of all clashes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 26, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 138 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 89 air strikes, dropping 237 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3681 shellings, including 63 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 7789 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast; Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zelene, Rizdvyanka, Nove Pole, Zirnytsia, Yurkivka, Pavlivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of personnel concentration and four other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, our warriors repelled one attack by the occupiers over the past day, the enemy launched one air strike, using three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 80 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders nine times, in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Prylipka, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy attacks occurred yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 12 attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Serhiivka, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Platonivka and towards Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 attacks by the occupiers occurred - in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Plavni and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russia lost over 1000 soldiers and 917 UAVs in a day