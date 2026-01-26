138 battles on the front, 41 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

$43.170.00
January 25, 06:28 PM • 13470 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 23627 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 21275 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 20384 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 18056 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 16455 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 15937 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16292 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27276 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
January 24, 04:43 PM • 46002 views
Ukraine on the verge of humanitarian catastrophe due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure - DTEK CEO
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Attack on Sumy region: four wounded, including two children January 25, 09:27 PM
Zelenskyy in Vilnius discussed energy support and air defense with the leaders of Lithuania and Poland January 25, 09:59 PM
Enemy attacked Mykolaiv region with FPV drone: four children injured January 25, 10:32 PM
"I follow with pain": Pope Leo XIV expressed solidarity with Ukrainians suffering from energy shelling January 26, 12:16 AM
Occupiers force Melitopol residents to donate blood for Russian military - CNS 01:23 AM
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers? January 23, 03:12 PM
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA January 23, 12:42 PM
Europe can, Ukraine cannot? Why the IMF demands the removal of subsidies and who will be hit first January 23, 08:04 AM
Exclusive
January 23, 08:04 AM • 112663 views
From a "legendary" Oval Office quarrel to understanding and talks about long-range missiles: how Zelenskyy survived a year of negotiations with Trump January 22, 04:50 PM
How Ukraine is being helped to survive the winter of 2026: light, warmth, and international solidarity January 22, 02:43 PM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ihor Klymenko
Salamakha Orest Ihorovych
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Vilnius
Amazon's internal chat exploded with memes in anticipation of new layoffs, referencing Bezos's "two-pizza rule" - report January 24, 11:07 AM
Lantern Festival opened in China in honor of the Lunar New Year January 24, 08:56 AM
Dasha Kvitkova tenderly congratulated her fiancé and "teased" him about their age difference January 23, 12:32 PM
"Dreamed of it": Lesia Nikitiuk becomes host of the Eurovision National Selection - who will join her? January 23, 11:14 AM
"I have a job, friends, parents": "The Bachelor" finalist revealed if she is still in love with Taras Tsymbalyuk January 22, 05:56 PM
138 battles on the front, 41 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

Kyiv • UNN

 • 24 views

Over the past day, 138 combat engagements were recorded, 41 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 89 air strikes, dropping 237 guided aerial bombs.

138 battles on the front, 41 attacks repelled in Pokrovsk direction: General Staff map

138 combat engagements occurred on the front line over the past day, which is slightly more than the day before, with the hottest fighting in the Pokrovsk direction, accounting for almost a third of all clashes, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 26, showing a map of the hostilities, writes UNN.

In total, 138 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 89 air strikes, dropping 237 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3681 shellings, including 63 from multiple rocket launcher systems, and used 7789 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Oleksiyevo-Druzhkivka, Donetsk Oblast; Havrylivka, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Zelene, Rizdvyanka, Nove Pole, Zirnytsia, Yurkivka, Pavlivka, Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit four areas of personnel concentration and four other important objects of the Russian invaders.

Situation by directions

In the Siversk and Slobozhansky directions, our warriors repelled one attack by the occupiers over the past day, the enemy launched one air strike, using three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 80 shellings.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders nine times, in the areas of the settlements of Zelene, Vovchansk, Prylipka, Starytsia, and towards Izbytske.

In the Kupyansk direction, seven enemy attacks occurred yesterday. Our defenders repelled assault actions of the enemy towards Pishchane and Petropavlivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy conducted 12 attacks. They tried to penetrate our defense in the areas of the settlements of Serhiivka, Drobycheve, Kolodiazi, Novoselivka, and Zarichne.

In the Sloviansk direction, over the past day, our defenders stopped two attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of Platonivka and towards Yampil.

In the Kramatorsk direction, two combat engagements were recorded in the area of the settlement of Orikhovo-Vasylivka and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out nine attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and towards Kostiantynivka and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 41 assault actions of the aggressor near the settlements of Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and towards Filiia and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out seven attacks over the past day in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Sichneve, Verbove, Krasnohirske, and towards Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaipole direction, 14 attacks by the occupiers occurred - in the areas of the settlements of Solodke, Huliaipole, Dorozhnianka, and towards Varvarivka, Zelene, and Pryluky.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Plavni and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled an enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Enemy losses: Russia lost over 1000 soldiers and 917 UAVs in a day26.01.26, 07:31 • 1798 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
