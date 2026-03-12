128 battles took place on the front line in 24 hours, Russia dropped 322 KABs - General Staff

Over the past day, March 11, 128 combat engagements were recorded at the front. The enemy launched 103 air strikes, dropping 322 guided aerial bombs. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The enemy also used 9216 kamikaze drones and carried out 3956 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops, including 49 from multiple rocket launchers.

Airstrikes hit the settlements of Velykomykhailivka, Kolomiytsi, Pysantsi, Pokrovske, Havrylivka, Pidhavrylivka, Oleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast; Shyroke, Charivne, Huliaipilske, Dolynka in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Prydniprovske in Kherson Oblast.

Aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas of concentration of manpower, seven artillery systems, five UAV control points, a command and observation post, and three other important objects of the occupiers.

The situation in certain areas of the front is as follows:

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy assault last day, the enemy launched four air strikes, using ten aerial bombs, and carried out 110 shellings, three of which were with the use of MLRS.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units once near the settlement of Prylipka.

In the Kupyansk direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the direction of the settlements of Novoplatonivka and Podoly.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy attacked six times. They tried to break into our defense near Drobycheve and Cherneshchyna.

In the Slovyansk direction, during yesterday, Ukrainian defenders stopped seven attempts by the occupiers to advance in the area of the settlement of Zakitne and towards Rai-Oleksandrivka and Dronivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers did not conduct offensive actions.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 22 attacks near Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped 24 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Bilytske, Nykyforivka, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Kotlyne, Udachne, Muravka, Novopidhorodne, Novoplatonivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked three times in the areas of Ternove, Zlahoda, and Dobropillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 21 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Huliaipole, Novoukrainka, Zaliznychne, Tsvitkove, Myrne.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one combat engagement with the enemy near the settlement of Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, Ukrainian units repelled one enemy attack near Bilohrudy Island.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Over the past day, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 780 personnel. The enemy also lost three tanks, 20 armored combat vehicles, 56 artillery systems, a multiple rocket launcher, an air defense system, 2102 unmanned aerial vehicles, 243 units of automotive equipment, and a heavy flamethrower system.

On the night of March 12, air defense forces shot down 77 enemy drones of various types. At the same time, 16 attack UAVs were hit.