127 out of 136 Russian drones neutralized over Ukraine overnight

Russia launched 136 drones at Ukraine overnight, 127 of which were shot down or suppressed, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 3 (from 18:00 on March 2), the enemy attacked with 136 attack UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones from the directions: Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russia, Gvardeyskoye – temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, about 80 of them were "Shaheds".

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 09:00, air defense shot down/suppressed 127 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country. 5 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 3 locations, as well as the fall of downed (fragments) at 3 locations. - reported the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on social networks.

The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

